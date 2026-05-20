This AI Biotech Stock Landed a $10.4 Million Nvidia Investment

When chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) shows interest in any company, analysts and investors take note. According to Nvidia’s most recent 13F filing, the company now owns 833,325 shares of AI biotech company Generate Biomedicines (GENB), with the position valued at around $10.4 million.

This investment might be small for Nvidia with its massive balance sheet and multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure bets. However, for a small clinical-stage biotech company, Nvidia’s trust and investment could carry a lot of significance. GENB stock went public in late February 2026 and has already earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on Wall Street, despite rising just 8% from its opening price of $12.01 on March 2.

So, what made the world’s leading AI chipmaker pour money into this under-the-radar clinical-stage biotech? Let's take a closer look.

What Does Generate Biomedicines Actually Do?

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to work its magic in the healthcare and biotech sector. Generate Biomedicines operates in the emerging field of generative biology, where AI models are used to design new proteins and potential medicines.

Traditional drug development is a slow process, often taking years before the drugs hit commercialization. Generate Biomedicines is attempting to accelerate that process by using machine learning systems trained on biological data. Leadership believes its technology may help create therapies for conditions that were earlier considered difficult or untreatable.

This kind of modern AI-driven biology depends heavily on high-performance computing, an area where Nvidia already dominates globally through its GPUs and AI systems. This is probably why Nvidia has shown interest in GENB stock.

Generate Biomedicines Is Moving Into Clinical Development

Nvidia’s investment comes at a critical time when Generate Biomedicines is advancing multiple programs into clinical development. In its recent first quarter, the company reported that its GB-0895 program for severe asthma is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials through the SOLAIRIA-1 and SOLAIRIA-2 studies. The company is also advancing oncology programs, including GB-4362, an MMAE neutralizer that has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation. Generate Biomedicines expects to treat the first patient in mid-2026.

The company is developing a treatment for solid tumors, GB-5267, in collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. It plans to begin Phase 1 clinical trials in the second half of 2026.

Generate Biomedicines doesn’t have any approved products yet. However, it generated revenue of $7.2 million from research collaborations with Amgen (AMGN) and Novartis (NVS). Since the firm is a clinical-stage biotech, it is essential for investors to pay attention to its balance sheet and whether it can sustain its clinical work without drowning in debt.

Generate Biomedicines has strengthened its balance sheet significantly after its recent initial public offering (IPO). It ended the first quarter with $516.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Management believes this cash balance will support the company in funding its clinical programs until the first half of 2028.

Nvidia May Be Betting on the Next Phase of AI

AI is advancing rapidly and its applications are expanding into healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Unlike most sectors that rise and fall with economic cycles, healthcare and biotech have been historically recession-resistant. Consumers may reduce spending on discretionary products, but drugs and medical treatments will always remain in demand. The pandemic serves as a prime example of the importance of these sectors; the world halted everything to pour billions of dollars into developing Covid-19 vaccines.

Nvidia might just be betting on this next phase of AI, where AI-driven biotech companies become significantly attractive. Generate Biomedicines is attempting to position itself directly within that opportunity. However, investors should also note that clinical-stage biotech stocks are risky, necessitating a strong appetite for risk and a long-term investment horizon.

Overall, on Wall Street, the consensus is a “Strong Buy” for GENB stock. Of the seven analysts covering shares, six rate the stock as a “Strong Buy” while one says it is a “Hold.” Analysts have a mean target price of $25.40, which implies potential upside of 96% from current levels. Plus, the high price target of $30 suggests shares could climb as much as 131% over the next 12 months.