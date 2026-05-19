Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Seasonal Maintenance Curbs US Nat-Gas Production and Boosts Prices

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Jack up drilling rigs off coast by Elliot Day via Pixabay
Jack up drilling rigs off coast by Elliot Day via Pixabay

June Nymex natural gas (NGM26) on Tuesday closed up +0.090 (+2.98%).

Nat-gas prices on Tuesday added to Monday's gains, posting an 8-week nearest-future high.   Annual spring maintenance has curbed US nat-gas production and boosted prices.  However, gains were limited as the annual maintenance has also reduced US nat-gas exports to a  4-month low, boosting domestic supplies.  

Gains in nat-gas prices were also reduced by the outlook for cooler US temperatures, which may curb nat-gas demand to power increased air-conditioning usage.  The Commodity Weather Group said Tuesday that forecasts shifted cooler, with mostly normal seasonal weather expected across the US from May 24-28.    

The outlook for the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed for the foreseeable future is supportive for nat-gas as the closure will curb Middle Eastern nat-gas supplies, potentially boosting US nat-gas exports to make up for the shortfall.  

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are negative for prices.  Last Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 110.61 bcf/day from an April estimate of 109.60 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs posting a 2.5-year high in late February.

On April 17, nat-gas prices tumbled to a 1.5-year nearest-futures low amid robust US gas storage.  EIA nat-gas inventories as of May 8 were +6.5% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling abundant US nat-gas supplies.  

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Tuesday was 108.2 bcf/day (+0.5% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Tuesday was 72.2  bcf/day (+5.5% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Tuesday were 15.6 bcf/day (-15.27% w/w) and a 4-month low, according to BNEF.

Nat-gas prices have some medium-term support on the outlook for tighter global LNG supplies.  On March 19, Qatar reported "extensive damage" at the world's largest natural gas export plant at Ras Laffan Industrial City.   Qatar said the attacks by Iran damaged 17% of Ras Laffan's LNG export capacity,  a damage that will take three to five years to repair.   The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and a reduction in its capacity could boost US nat-gas exports.  Also, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in Iran has sharply curtailed nat-gas supplies to Europe and Asia.

As a positive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended May 9 rose +2.2% y/y to 74,355 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52 weeks ending May 9 rose +1.8% y/y to 4,329,426 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral to slightly bullish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended May 8 rose by +85 bcf, below expectations of +91 bcf, but above the 5-year weekly average of +84 bcf.  As of May 8, nat-gas inventories were up +1.6% y/y, and +6.5% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.  As of May 17, gas storage in Europe was 37% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 50% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending May 15 fell by -1 to 128 rigs, modestly below the 2.5-year high of 134 rigs set on February 27.  In the past 19 months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGN26 3.283 +0.095 +2.98%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay 1
Corn Rallying on Monday Morning Following White House Fact Sheet Release
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
How Beaten-Down Tempus AI Stock Offers a Lottery Ticket for Traders Here
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Oil Rises Amid Iran Impasse, Nvidia Earnings and Fed Minutes Awaited
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 4
Cathie Wood Snatches Up $46.4 Million of the Hottest AI IPO of the Year. Here’s Why.
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
NVDA Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.