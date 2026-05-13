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NVDA Stock Watch: What to Expect as Jensen Huang Joins Trump-Xi Summit

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) shares charged higher on Wednesday after CEO Jensen Huang unexpectedly joined U.S. President Donald Trump on his high-stakes trip to China. 

The late addition, confirmed after Trump personally called Huang and had him board Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska, has injected fresh geopolitical momentum into NVDA. 

Including today’s gains, Nvidia stock is up more than 35% versus its year-to-date low in late March. 

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What the U.S.-China Summit Means for Nvidia Stock

Trump’s visit comes as Washington’s export controls continue to restrict NVDA’s most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, while Beijing accelerates domestic alternatives.

Huang’s presence raises expectations that Nvidia could play a visible role in any discussion around AI hardware access, export control flexibility, or pathways for US tech companies to operate more predictably in China.

Trump has already said his “first request” to Xi will be to “open up” China for U.S. firms, a message that directly intersects with Nvidia’s blocked, government-approved AI chips that await clearance for sale in China.

While no breakthrough on export controls is expected, Huang’s inclusion reinforces that Nvidia remains strategically indispensable to both sides. 

All in all, any constructive tone emerging from Beijing could ease the China-related overhang for NVDA shares. 

Oppenheimer Sees Further Upside in NVDA Shares

Nvidia shares are in focus this morning also because Oppenheimer maintained its bullish view on the AI darling, citing continued dominance in AI compute. 

According to the firm’s analysts, NVDA’s free cash flow could hit $200 billion this year, with cash return “spread between buybacks and seeding emergent artificial intelligence ecosystem.”

If management chooses to use half of its FCF for dividends, Nvidia’s yield would be nearly 2.5%, they added. 

Oppenheimer’s “Outperform” rating comes with a $265 price target that signals potential upside of another 17% in this AI stock from current levels.  

Nvidia Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Other Wall Street firms also agree with Oppenheimer’s constructive view on Nvidia. 

The consensus rating on NVDA stock sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $269 indicating potential for another 20% upside from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 225.83 +5.05 +2.29%
Nvidia Corp

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