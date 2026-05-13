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Cattle Back to Rally Mode on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock
Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock

Live cattle futures are trading with $4 to $5.30 gains in the front months. Cash trade has seen some $260 sales in the South early this week. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $260-261.50 sales on 552 of the 1,104 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.47 in May, with other contracts up $4 to $4.55. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.48 to $374.37 on May 11. 

The Tuesday APHIS update on the New World Screwworm showed a total of 1,701 active cases of in Mexico as of Monday. There were 139 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas (7 within a range of 96-97 miles of the US border), 51 active in Nuevo Leon (14 within a range of 79-99 miles of the US border), and 15 in Coahuila.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread back at a 12 cent premium to Choice. Choice boxes were down 75 cents to $389.98, while Select was $1.41 lower at $389.86. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 108,000 head, taking the weekly total to 210,000 head. That was up 5,000 head from last week but 8,947 head below the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $252.100, up $4.400,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $246.375, up $5.300,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $238.200, up $4.325,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.375, up $1.475

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $361.100, up $4.550

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $358.025, up $4.150


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 238.600s +4.725 +2.02%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 246.475s +5.400 +2.24%
Live Cattle
LEM26 252.800s +5.100 +2.06%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 360.925s +4.375 +1.23%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 367.325s +1.425 +0.39%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 357.975s +4.100 +1.16%
Feeder Cattle

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