As Quantum Computing Takes Off After Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for QUBT Stock

Quantum Computing (QUBT) shares popped on Tuesday morning after the company posted strong financials for its Q1, featuring a big beat on revenue that overshadowed a widened operating loss.

In its first quarter, the quantum-tech specialist generated $3.7 million in revenue — handily beating $3.1 million that analysts had forecast.

Quantum Computing stock has been a rewarding investment in recent weeks, currently up roughly 85% versus its year-to-date low in late March.

Where Barchart Data Suggests QUBT Stock Is Headed

Despite the recent run, options traders believe QUBT shares will rip higher from here as the year unfolds.

According to Barchart, the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring mid-October sits at 0.18x currently, indicating a strong bullish skew — with the upper price signaling potential for a continued rally to $16.59.

What’s also worth mentioning is that Quantum Computing was briefly seen trading above its 200-day moving average (MA) this morning, reinforcing a bullish shift in long-term momentum.

Historically ( over the past 16 years ), the Nasdaq-listed firm has closed May with nearly 26% gain on average, a seasonal trend that suggests it will likely retain its post-earnings strength in the weeks ahead.

What Else Makes Quantum Computing Stock Attractive

Quantum Computing shares are worth owning into post-earnings strength also because the firm’s vertical integration model is finally taking shape.

With its Arizona foundry already contributing to sales and management signaling plans of a second facility, the company’s thin-film lithium niobate chips are evidently seeing rising demand.

QCi’s recent acquisitions of Luminar Semiconductor and NuCrypt further strengthen that edge by bringing lasers, detectors, and quantum-optics components in-house.

This is broadly expected to lower long-term manufacturing costs and tighten its control over the hardware stack, which may, over time, unlock further upside in this quantum computing stock .

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Quantum Computing

Wall Street analysts are sticking with their constructive views on QUBT stock after the firm recorded a nearly 100x year-on-year increase in its Q1 revenue today.

The consensus rating on Quantum Computing remains at “Moderate Buy” with a mean price target of nearly $18, indicating potential upside of another 50% over the next 12 months.