BuzzFeed Skyrockets on Byron Allen Takeover. What Comes Next for BZFD Stock.

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BuzzFeed (BZFD) stock more than doubled on Tuesday after media mogul Byron Allen’s family office agreed to acquire a 52% majority stake in the news and entertainment company.

The $120 million lifeline comes at a critical juncture, with Allen set to replace founder Jonah Peretti as chief executive by the end of May.

At the time of writing, Buzzfeed shares are trading at a year-to-date high of about $1.60.

Why Byron Allen News Is Bullish for BuzzFeed Stock

Investors are cheering the Byron announcement as it provides an immediate liquidity infusion ($20 million in cash and a $100 million promissory note), effectively pulling BZFD back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Allen’s proven track record with Allen Media Group signals a pivot toward high-margin streaming video, audio, and user-generated content.

Meanwhile, Jonah Peretti will now serve as President of BuzzFeed AI, helping the company to double down on high-growth tech initiatives.

BuzzFeed’s deal with Allen values BZFD shares at $3 each, a meaningful premium on their previous close, which signals strong confidence in the company’s “sum-of-the-parts” value.

Why BZFD Shares Still Aren’t Worth Owning

Beyond the headline excitement, however, BuzzFeed shares remain rather unattractive for long-term investors.

For starters, even after the explosive surge on May 12, they continue to hover around the $1.60 level, which means the delisting risk is still very much on the table.

Meanwhile, financials remain dismal as well; Q1 revenue plummeted over 12% year-over-year to $31.6 million while net losses widened to $15.1 million.

In April, BZFD missed a $5 million debt payment, highlighting an overly stressed balance sheet .

With advertising revenue down some 20% and heavy reliance on a restructuring plan that involves spinning off valuable assets like Tasty, BuzzFeed’s path to profitability remains elusive and fraught with execution risk.

Most importantly, BZFD is a penny stock — a category of equities notorious for unusually high volatility and pump-and-dump behavior.

BuzzFeed Doesn’t Receive Broad Wall Street Coverage

Another major red flag on BZFD stock is the absence of broad Wall Street coverage .

As of writing, the only analyst who covers BuzzFeed currently rates it a “Hold” with a price target of $1, indicating potential downside of more than 35% from here.