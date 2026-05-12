Dear Alibaba Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 13

Based in Hangzhou, China, Alibaba (BABA) is a global conglomerate specializing in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital media. Founded in 1999 by Jack Ma, the company has evolved from a small B2B marketplace into a dominant ecosystem featuring Taobao and Tmall. Today, Alibaba is repositioning itself as an “AI-first” enterprise, integrating its Qwen AI models — now the world's most downloaded open-source family — directly into its shopping interfaces.

Here's what investors should know as Alibaba's March quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results draw near.

Alibaba Stock Rebounds

Alibaba stock has staged a significant recovery from its 2025 lows, although shares remain about 29% below the October 2025 high of $192.67. Investors have responded positively to a massive $41 billion net cash position and aggressive buyback programs that have reduced Alibaba's share count by 5% annually.

In comparison to the broader market, Alibaba’s performance has been highly cyclical and volatile. While the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) has gained approximately 47% over the past year, Alibaba has gained about 10% over the same period. However, BABA stock has also delivered a staggering 71% return over the past two years, outperforming the U.S. tech benchmark.

Alibaba Will Report Results on May 13

Alibaba is scheduled to report its March quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results on May 13. Data from the preceding quarter showed total revenue of RMB 284.8 billion ($40.7 billion), a 9% increase on a like-for-like basis. The company's standout performer remains the Cloud Intelligence Group, which saw revenue surge 36% to RMB 43.3 billion, driven by triple-digit growth in AI-related product revenue for the 10th consecutive quarter.

The core China eCommerce segment maintained steady 6% growth, supported by a double-digit increase in 88VIP members, which now exceed 59 million. Despite heavy R&D spending, the company’s "quick commerce" and international segments have shown marked improvements in unit economics.

Looking toward the remainder of 2026, management is doubling down on agentic AI. The company recently integrated its Qwen2.5 Max model to automate logistics, price tracking, and personalized shopping conversations, a move expected to drive higher conversion rates on Taobao. CEO Eddie Wu has set an ambitious target of surpassing $100 billion in combined cloud and AI revenue over the next five years. To fund this expansion, Alibaba recently raised $3.2 billion via convertible bonds, signaling a long-term commitment to infrastructure.

Analyst Earnings Estimates

Analysts have an average earnings estimate of $1.02 per share for the March quarter, which would marking a 35% decrease from the $1.57 reported in the prior-year period. Projections from analysts show a wide range, however, with a high EPS estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $0.48.

For full-year fiscal 2026, the average estimate is $4.32, down 48% from the previous year's $8.26 per share. With analyst estimates between $4.11 and $4.94 at the low and high ends, these figures highlight the impact of aggressive AI infrastructure spending and intense domestic competition on Alibaba's bottom line as it prioritizes its long-term "AI-first" transition.

Should You Buy BABA Stock?

Despite the anticipated decline in earnings, Alibaba’s valuation remains attractive to long-term investors. BABA stock currently holds a consensus “Strong Buy” rating based on 26 analysts with coverage. That breaks down to 21 "Strong Buy" ratings, one "Moderate Buy," three “Hold ratings, and one ”Strong Sell." With a mean price target of $183, BABA stock offers potential upside of 33% from current levels.

While the near-term bottom line is pressured by AI infrastructure costs, Alibaba’s massive net cash position and dominant cloud presence suggest the company is well-positioned for a recovery as its "AI-first" transition begins to bear fruit.