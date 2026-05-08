Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Futures Fall on Friday, Ignoring Stronger Cash Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock

Live cattle futures slipped back lower on Friday, falling 82 cents to $1.67, as June was down $4.10 this week. Cash trade has mostly been $256-260 so far this week, with southern action $256-258 and northern trade at $258-260. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.87 to $2.65 at the close, with May up $1.05 on the day. August was down $7.95 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.54 to $374.83 on May 7.  

Managed money increased their net long position in live cattle futures and options during the week of 5/5 by 5,374 contracts, taking it to 141,965 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs added back 1,636 contracts to their net long to 18,725 contracts on Tuesday.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at a $3.38 premium to Choice. Choice boxes were up $1.45 to $388.39, while Select was 59 cents higher at $385.01. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week at 527,000 head through Saturday. That was down 7,000 head from last week and 33,823 head below the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $248.900, down $1.150,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $244.100, down $1.800,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.300, down $1.675,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.375, up $1.050,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.225, down $1.950,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.225, down $2.425,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 238.300s -1.675 -0.70%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 244.100s -1.800 -0.73%
Live Cattle
LEM26 248.900s -1.150 -0.46%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 364.225s -1.950 -0.53%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 367.375s +1.050 +0.29%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 362.225s -2.425 -0.67%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.