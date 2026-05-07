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Cattle Shrug Off Early Session Weakness at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_
Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures are trading with $1.55 to $2.70 losses at midday, but bouncing off early session lows. Cash trade has seen a few $256 sales so far this week. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $256 sales. Feeder cattle futures are down $4.40 to $4.80 The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 14 cents to $375.19 on May 5.  

The weekly Export Sales report showed 10,005 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on April 30. That was the second lowest for the calendar year. Shipments were pegged at 14,207 MT, which was a 6-week high. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at a $2.50 premium to Choice. Choice boxes were down $2.04 to $387.58, while Select was $4.55 lower at $385.08. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 108,000 head, taking the weekly total to 313,000 head. That is down 11,000 head from last week and 34,133 head below the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $251.925, down $1.550,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $246.925, down $1.975,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $241.025, down $2.700,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.800, down $4.600

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $368.250, down $4.800

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $366.875, down $4.425


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 238.300s -1.675 -0.70%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 244.100s -1.800 -0.73%
Live Cattle
LEM26 248.900s -1.150 -0.46%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 364.225s -1.950 -0.53%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 367.375s +1.050 +0.29%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 362.225s -2.425 -0.67%
Feeder Cattle

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