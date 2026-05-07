Cattle Shrug Off Early Session Weakness at Midday

Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures are trading with $1.55 to $2.70 losses at midday, but bouncing off early session lows. Cash trade has seen a few $256 sales so far this week. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $256 sales. Feeder cattle futures are down $4.40 to $4.80 The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 14 cents to $375.19 on May 5.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 10,005 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on April 30. That was the second lowest for the calendar year. Shipments were pegged at 14,207 MT, which was a 6-week high.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at a $2.50 premium to Choice. Choice boxes were down $2.04 to $387.58, while Select was $4.55 lower at $385.08. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 108,000 head, taking the weekly total to 313,000 head. That is down 11,000 head from last week and 34,133 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $251.925, down $1.550,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $246.925, down $1.975,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $241.025, down $2.700,

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.800, down $4.600

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $368.250, down $4.800