As Sleep Number Secures $55 Million in Liquidity, a Major SNBR Stock Short Squeeze Could Be Brewing

Sleep Number (SNBR) has spent the better part of the past year fighting to stay alive. Now, with fresh capital in hand and a product line finally resonating with customers, the beaten-down mattress maker may be setting up one of the more compelling turnaround plays in the market.

Earlier this week, the company announced it had reached a new agreement with its lenders that provides $55 million in additional liquidity, including a $25 million term loan, along with relief on certain financial and liquidity covenants. The deal gives Sleep Number the runway it needs to push through its turnaround plan and into the critical Memorial Day selling season.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with our lending group that provides covenant relief and incremental capital to support our new product launch and marketing plans as we enter the Memorial Day selling season," said Sleep Number CFO Amy O'Keefe.

New Beds Are Selling Far Above Expectations

The liquidity lifeline arrives at an interesting moment for Sleep Number. Earlier this year, the company launched its biggest product overhaul in nearly a decade, and early results have surprised even the most optimistic observers.

The ComfortMode mattress, priced under $1,600, went on sale in late January.

By late February, sales were running at 3.5 times the company's own internal plan.

Notably, it was outselling the three beds it replaced by nearly two to one.

"We are seeing early signs of positive customer reviews and improved Net Promoter Score for ComfortMode," CEO Linda Findley said, according to a company statement.

The broader portfolio refresh, which brought four additional new beds to stores on March 23, extended that momentum. Consumer research attached to the launch showed that nine in ten people who switched to a Sleep Number mattress slept better, while eight in ten reported more sleep and less pain.

Why the Short Interest Picture Matters

SNBR has been one of the most heavily shorted small-cap stocks on the market, with bears betting the company's liquidity problems would spiral into something worse.

The new $55 million agreement directly addresses that thesis. With covenants relieved and incremental capital secured, the most pressing near-term risk has been taken off the table, at least temporarily.

A short squeeze occurs when a heavily shorted stock starts moving higher, forcing short sellers to buy back shares to cover their losses.

With SNBR already under significant short interest, any sustained positive news flow around the product launch or capital structure could trigger exactly that dynamic.

Turnaround Execution Is Ahead of Schedule

During the Q4 2025 earnings call, management disclosed that it had removed more than $185 million in annualized costs and identified another $50 million in fixed-cost reductions currently being executed.

Full-year 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $78 million, ahead of the company's own guidance of $70 million. Free cash outflow for the year came in at just $18 million, more than $30 million better than expectations.

For 2026, management expects adjusted EBITDA to grow in the high teens to mid-20s percent range versus 2025's $78 million base, with positive free cash flow for the full year.

O'Keefe noted the gross margin picture is also turning. ComfortMode carries a gross margin roughly 10 percentage points higher than the two C Series beds it replaced.

What's Next for SNBR Stock?

None of this means the road ahead is smooth. Sleep Number flagged softer-than-expected demand in January and early February, partly due to severe weather and macroeconomic pressures affecting the broader furniture and bedding industry. Q1 net sales are expected to decline in the high teens year-over-year (YoY).

The company has engaged Guggenheim Securities to evaluate refinancing options for its credit facility, a process that adds uncertainty. Liquidity at year-end 2025 stood at just $58 million before the new agreement.

Analysts forecast SNBR's free cash flow to improve from $3.60 million in 2026 to $68.5 million in 2030, compared with an outflow of $17.7 million in 2025.

Even if SNBR stock trades at 3x forward FCF, it could surge 200% within the next four years.

Each of the five analysts covering SNBR stock recommends a “Hold.” The average Sleep Number stock price target is $4.50, above the current price of about $3.

For investors willing to take on that risk, the combination of new liquidity, a product line that is beating internal targets, and a heavily shorted float makes SNBR a name worth watching closely as the Memorial Day selling season approaches.