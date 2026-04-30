Why the AI Sector Needs a Cold Shower: Reconciling Investment with Consumer Reality

This year's spring reporting season is revealing a highly curious and alarming tendency. We're seeing the markets beginning to nervously react and to stumble on news that a year ago would have caused an unrestrained rally. Companies are reporting stellar AI revenue growth and exceeding forecasts, but investors are increasingly pressing the “sell” button. This is neither a randomness nor a temporary glitch of algorithms. This appears to be the first symptom of the approaching macroeconomic gravity.

To understand the true nature of what is happening, we urgently need to change our perspective. The market was too long obsessed with the micro-level: investors studied various stats with a magnifying glass. From teraflops to new chip bandwidths, data center energy efficiency, purchased server quantities, and more. However, an analysis built exclusively on the extrapolation of historical financial indicators of separate corporations in a vacuum right now loses its meaning.

We need to step away from tactical noise and to concentrate on the essence of the business itself and its future integration into the global economic system. It is necessary for us to rise back up to the 30,000-foot view and to look at the whole macroeconomic picture. What we're observing right now is that this is not a harbinger of the apocalypse, nor a crash of the technological sector. The technologies of artificial intelligence are fundamental; AI is here to stay. The problem hides not in the technologies themselves, but in expectations detached from the reality of Wall Street. The market simply ran too fast and right now stands before it an unavoidable, somewhat painful, but absolutely healthy recalibration.

The First Phase of AI and the Closed Contour With an Internal Engine

To realize the current moment, an honest glance at how this market formed over the last two years is needed. The stormy growth of 2024 and 2025 years was absolutely logical and justified. The emergence of generative AI became a most powerful catalyst, having launched a colossal investment phase. Technological giants tapped into their deep pockets and began an unprecedented arms race. However, it is important to understand the mechanics of this growth. This first phase represented, by itself, in essence, the work of the "internal engine" of the technological sector. Companies with huge reserves of cash earned on traditional markets—advertising, classic cloud computing, and electronic commerce—began aggressively to spend these means on the purchase of infrastructure from each other. They increased the capitalization of the market driven by massive capital expenditures (capex). This process created a powerful illusion of endless economic expansion.

But the problem consists in that the internal redistribution of capital between several tech giants does not increase the general macroeconomic pie as fast. This is a closed loop. Yes, this phase was vitally necessary for the creation of the foundation and base infrastructure of AI. It gave the industry a fantastic push. But it cannot feed the market eternally. The resources for internal investments, even at the largest players, are approaching their limits. It is impossible endlessly to maintain the hyper-growth of the industry, selling picks and shovels exclusively to the very manufacturers of picks and shovels.

Macro-Glance on the Gap of Speeds of the Economy and Expectations

Here steps into force the immutable law of economic gravity. The industry of artificial intelligence, however revolutionary it might be, does not exist in a parallel universe. It appears to be a subordinate part of the global macroeconomic system. And exactly here we discover a critical structural gap—a gap of speeds. On the one hand, we see the AI sector, whose multipliers and market valuations lay down expectations of annual growth of profit by 50%, 80%, and sometimes 100%. Investors buy shares based on the belief that this exponential takeoff will continue. On the other hand, we see the real macroeconomy. Nominal GDP, general purchasing ability, real incomes of the population, and volumes of traditional markets grow in the best case by modest low single digits.

The general economic engine does not expand at those paces, which demands from it the technological sector. The remaining economy simply physically does not keep up behind the industry of AI. It cannot generate such a volume of free resources to absorb all these new capacities at current prices. The AI industry cannot live by itself; it is totally dependent on the general health of the macro-environment. If the lifeblood of the economy works in a calm, measured rhythm, then an attempt to transplant to it a heart beating with the frequency of a Formula 1 car inevitably will lead to rejection. Exactly this gap between the astronomical expectations of the AI sector and the harsh, slow macroeconomic reality becomes that cold shower, which right now spills itself onto the heads of investors.

Consumer Barrier as the Main Check for Durability

If we throw away technological romanticism and look at the true essence of the business, we will see a fundamental rule, which nobody has the power to cancel: any built infrastructure is obliged in the outcome to pay for itself. Trillions of dollars invested into silicon, data centers, and energy nets have meaning only in that case if, on the other end of the wire, the end consumer finds themselves ready to take out a wallet and to pay for the created value. Exactly here, on the level of future integration of these technologies into everyday life and business processes of the real sector, arises the main barrier. The market’s focus must inevitably shift from capital expenses to effective demand. And the picture, which we see on the macro level, sobers. The consumer is alive, the economy functions, but we do not observe any signs of an explosive consumer boom, comparable with the scales of investments into AI. Nominal GDP grew indeed, but this growth was eroded by inflation of past years and by grown base expenses. For the average person or non-technological corporation today, there are no huge surpluses of free means. Budgets are static. To justify current astronomical multiples of AI companies, the consumer must massively purchase new products and subscriptions with a high added value.

But where will this money come from in the economy? For the consumer, this is a zero-sum game: to spend $50 on a new subscription to an AI agent, it will be necessary for them to give up something else. Artificial intelligence for now does not create new money in the pockets of the population; it only attempts to redistribute existing money. Without the readiness of the mass market to overpay for these innovations, all the built monstrous infrastructure will collide with a harsh shortage of real, organic revenue. Tech giants can sell servers to each other all they want, but without feeding money from the outside—from the end user—this engine will begin to stall.

No Reason to Panic, Just a Part of Growing Up

This year's shock of macroeconomic gravity is no reason to panic. It is simply market maturation. The current reporting season is like that of an icy shower. So this is absolutely natural, logical, and, more than that, a healthy process. The AI industry simply cannot and is not obliged to endlessly fly forward with the same speed with which it started. It must slow down.

It is necessary to wait until the real economy, incomes of the corporate sector, and wallets of everyday consumers pull themselves up to new realities. Now's the time for that, as the transition technologies go from the phase of a "hype toy" to a deep, pragmatic integration into real business, where they will begin to bring a tangible, measurable economic effect. It is critically important for investors today to change the paradigm. It is time to stop linearly extrapolating the pace of growth of the investment phase into an endless future. Success or failure of companies now is obliged to value itself not by that, how much equipment they purchased or produced, but by that, how successfully they monetize their services through the end consumer. The technologies of AI—the foundation of the future—will change the structure of many industries. But no matter how smart an algorithm is, it does not know how to print money for its buyers.

Artificial intelligence is now part of the global economy, and it will be forced to submit itself to its strict rules and limits of purchasing ability. Those who understand this earlier than others will cease to chase after mirages of endless growth and will be able to see the real, long-term value of this market.