Should You Buy the Dip in Coinbase Stock Today?

Coinbase (COIN) shares tanked on April 29 after peer Robinhood’s (HOOD) disappointing Q1 earnings sent a chill through the entire digital asset sector.

The selloff forced COIN to slip below its key moving averages (20-day and 50-day), a technical breakdown that signals near-term momentum has shifted from bullish to defensive.

Including the recent decline, Coinbase stock is down nearly 30% versus its year-to-date high.

Significance of Robinhood Earnings for Coinbase Stock

COIN stock is under pressure primarily because Robinhood’s crypto transaction revenue came in down about 47% in its recently concluded quarter.

This serves as a high-correlation proxy for Coinbase signaling retail engagement in cryptocurrencies cooled off faster than anticipated in early 2026.

Investors fear that if HOOD — a gateway for retail traders — is seeing such a significant contraction in crypto activity, Coinbase’s upcoming Q1 release on May 7 may reveal similar volume decay.

Moreover, the shift in Robinhood’s revenue mix toward event contracts indicates speculative capital is now rotating away from tokens and into prediction markets.

This could also weigh on COIN’s quarterly print next week.

Why COIN Shares Are Still Worth Owning in 2026

Coinbase’s rapid institutional evolution still makes the recent pullback an opportunity for long-term investors.

Earlier this month, the company launched its “Everything Exchange” strategy, integrating U.S. stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trading directly into the app to diversify away from volatile retail crypto fees.

Plus, the recent acquisition of Deribit has positioned COIN as a global leader in crypto derivatives, a high-margin segment that saw record-breaking volumes in early 2026.

All in all, with a stable cash position ( nearly $12 billion on the balance sheet ) and 7x sales multiple — lower than its historical average — Coinbase’s current price represents an attractive entry point for those betting on its transition into a diversified financial powerhouse.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Coinbase?

Investors should also take heart that Wall Street remains bullish on COIN shares for the remainder of 2026.