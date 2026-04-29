LAC Stock Alert: Why Analysts Are Split on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas (LAC) stock has been in focus in recent sessions amid varying calls from Wall Street analysts.

On the one hand, firms like Wedbush and Jefferies continue to see significant upside in LAC from current levels, but on the other, their peers at HSBC and Scotiabank have cut estimates recently.

Versus its year-to-date low, Lithium Americas shares are currently up about 33%.

The Bull Case for Lithium Americas Stock

Optimism surrounding Lithium Americas is centered on its flagship Thacker Pass project in Nevada, which has often been described as a national security asset.

Bullish analysts highlight the massive $2.23 billion conditional loan from the Department of Energy and General Motors (GM) equity investment worth $650 million as critical de-risking milestones.

Jefferies views LAC stock as the premier play for domestic lithium supply as the world shifts toward electric vehicles (EVs).

Despite current price fluctuations, bulls argue the firm’s path to 20,000 tons of production by 2028 provides a clear long-term catalyst for substantial growth.

Both Jefferies and Wedbush currently have an $8 price objective on Lithium Americas, indicating potential upside of more than 60% from here.

The Bear Case for LAC Shares

On the flip side, dovish analysts remain wary of the long lead time before Lithium Americas begins generating any meaningful revenue.

For them, the primary concern is execution risk — the high probability of capital expenditure inflation and technical delays, both common in large-scale mining projects.

With mechanical completion for Phase 1 seen as unlikely until late 2027, bears worry not just about the cash burn, but also the potential for further shareholder dilution.

HSBC and Scotiabank’s price objectives on Lithium Americas shares currently sit in the $4.50 to $5 range, indicating a lack of meaningful upside from current levels.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Lithium Americas?

Despite fears of near-term weakness in lithium price and an estimated 15% increase in construction costs, Wall Street’s consensus rating on LAC shares remains at “Moderate Buy.”

According to Barchart , analysts have a mean price target of about $6.1 on Lithium Americas Corp, signaling potential upside of nearly 25% from here.

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