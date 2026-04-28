As OpenAI Drags Down Chip Stocks, Should You Buy the Dip in Oracle Stock?

Oracle (ORCL) shares are under immense pressure on April 28 following a Wall Street Journal report that OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is seeing a slowdown in revenue and user growth.

The selloff pushed ORCL below its 100-day moving average (MA), a technical setup that is often interpreted as shifting momentum in favor of the bears.

Including today’s decline, Oracle stock is down about 19% versus its year-to-date high.

What the OpenAI News Really Means for Oracle Stock

Investors are bailing on ORCL stock primarily because the company serves as a key infrastructure supplier to OpenAI’s training ambitions.

If the AI research lab is seeing both revenue and user growth stall, it’s reasonable to assume that a pullback in mode-trailing, intensity, GPU demand, and data-center buildouts will follow.

And that would hurt Oracle, given it’s heavily levered to all of those through its multi-year cloud and compute commitments.

A weaker OpenAI trajectory signals softer utilization of Oracle’s artificial intelligence (AI) clusters, lower long-term cloud revenue, and potentially unnecessary debt-funded capacity expansion.

Is It Worth Investing in ORCL Shares Today?

Long-term investors should still consider loading up on Oracle shares today, given the NYSE-listed firm has signed massive supercluster deals with other enterprise giants as well, including Meta Platforms (META).

In fact, the company ended its third quarter with $553 billion worth of remaining performance obligations (RPOs), up a remarkable 325% on a year-over-year basis.

Still, ORCL is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 28x currently, which does not look particularly stretched given it’s an AI beneficiary.

A history of closing the next three months (May, June, July) in the green makes Oracle exciting in the near term, while a healthy 1.2% dividend yield is why it’s attractive for long-term, income-focused investors as well.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Oracle?

It's also worth mentioning that Wall Street expects Oracle to rip much higher from here over the next 12 months.