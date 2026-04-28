Cattle Extending Gains on Tuesday

Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock

Live cattle futures are trading with $2.32 to $4.20 gains in most contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade last week was centered around $246 across the country, with a few late sales of $248. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.30 to $4.20 in the front months on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 2 cents to $369.34 on April 24. The weekly OKC feeder cattle action showed mostly steady action on the 6,573 head sold.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday morning, with the Chc/Sel at $1.89. Choice boxes were down 38 cents to $389.18, while Select was $1.31 lower at $387.29. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 106,000 head for Monday. That is up 9,000 head from last week and 1,733 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $252.750, up $2.325,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $253.150, up $4.200,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $248.825, up $3.450,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $371.875, up $1.300

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $371.225, up $3.775