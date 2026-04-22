Bloom Energy Just Scored a Major Win With the Trump Admin. Is BE Stock a Buy?

Bloom Energy (BE) is no longer a quiet stock. Bloom has been one of 2026’s biggest market surprises, thanks to a powerful mix of AI data-center demand, clean-energy enthusiasm, and a steady stream of company-specific catalysts. Shares of BE stock are already up roughly 167% in 2026, and the rally picked up more speed after Bloom landed a major win related to Oracle (ORCL) in April.

Now, there is another reason investors are paying attention. President Donald Trump's administration said it will keep federal funding in place for hydrogen hub projects that include Bloom Energy’s work. That matters because it removes a major overhang tied to Biden-era grants and gives the company's hydrogen business another stamp of approval.

The big question now is whether all of this momentum makes BE stock a buy, or whether too much optimism is already baked in.

Why the Hydrogen News Matters for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is not just a clean energy company. It is also becoming a key player in the race to power AI infrastructure.

The company builds on-site power systems, including fuel-cell Energy Servers and fuel-cell electrolyzers. Bloom helps customers generate electricity where they need it, instead of waiting for slow utility-grid upgrades.

The latest hydrogen news adds another layer to that story. Bloomberg reports that the Trump administration will preserve federal support for five major hydrogen hub projects, including one tied to Bloom’s technology. That effectively keeps billions in funding alive for projects that had been at risk of being cut.

For Bloom, this is not an immediate revenue boost, but it does strengthen confidence in the company’s long-term hydrogen pipeline. For investors, it is another sign that Bloom Energy is not just riding a short-term trend. It is building exposure to two big themes at once: AI power demand and clean hydrogen.

BE Stock Has Already Run Far

Still, this is not a cheap stock anymore. BE stock now trades at a premium valuation that reflects a lot of future growth. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 219 times, significantly surpassing the sector median, indicating an expensive stock relative to its peers.

Investors are not buying Bloom for what it earned last quarter. They are buying it for what they think it could become over the next several years. That makes the stock exciting, but it also makes it vulnerable if expectations get ahead of execution.

The Business Is Getting Bigger

Bloom’s core business is still growing fast. The company has reportedly deployed more than 1.2 gigawatts of fuel cells across about 1,200 sites globally. Its customers include industrial companies, utilities, and data centers that need reliable power.

That message has been resonating, especially as power demand from AI and cloud computing keeps rising. Bloom Energy’s work with Oracle and Brookfield (BN) helped put it in the spotlight, and its new 2.8-gigawatt master agreement with Oracle is a major win. The company already has 1.2 gigawatts under contract with Oracle, with deployments running through 2027.

This year, Bloom also locked in a $2.65 billion deal with American Electric Power (AEP) for a 900-megawatt project in Wyoming. That agreement gives Bloom another long runway of demand and reinforces the idea that this is becoming a serious infrastructure story, not just a niche clean-energy name.

Bloom Energy's Latest Quarter Was Strong

The most recent earnings report gave the bulls more to like. For the fourth quarter, Bloom Energy reported revenue of $777.7 million, up almost 36% from a year earlier. Fuel cells and services made up the bulk of that sales base, and margins held up reasonably well. GAAP gross margin came in at about 30.8%, while non-GAAP gross margin was around 31.9%.

The company also produced operating income and beat adjusted earnings expectations. Bloom reported adjusted EPS of about $0.45, which was ahead of estimates and better than the year-ago quarter.

Cash flow was another bright spot. Bloom generated $418.1 million in operating cash in the quarter, and finished the year with about $2.45 billion in cash and equivalents. Management also pointed to a much larger backlog, with its product backlog near $6 billion and its service backlog around $14 billion. That kind of backlog gives the firm more visibility than it had in the past.

Guidance was strong, too. Management expects 2026 revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion, with adjusted EPS of $1.33 to $1.48. That is a big statement from a company that still has to prove it can scale profitably.

What Do Analysts Think About BE Stock?

Wall Street is mostly positive on BE stock, but not wildly bullish across the board.

Some firms see meaningful upside. Morgan Stanley has an “Overweight” rating with a $184 target. China Renaissance is even more aggressive with a $207 target and “Buy” rating, while JPMorgan rates Bloom as “Overweight” with a $231 target.

But not everyone is convinced. BMO Capital has a “Market Perform” rating on BE stock with a $149 target. Citi also started coverage with a “Neutral” view, saying that demand is strong but the stock may already reflect a lot of good news. Jefferies upped its rating to “Hold” from “Underperform” after the Oracle deal, which is an improvement but still not a full-blown endorsement.

Overall, BE stock now has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating across roughly 24 analysts, with an average target of $158.14. That target is about 31% below where the stock trades now, which says something important. Many analysts like the story, but they are also wary of the valuation.