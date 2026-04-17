Infleqtion Jumps on New Nvidia Quantum Computing Models. Should You Buy INFQ Stock for Q2?

When Nvidia (NVDA) makes a move, the market pays attention. Earlier this week, Nvidia unveiled what it called the first family of open-source artificial intelligence models built specifically for quantum computing. The news sent a wave through the sector, and one name in particular stood out.

Infleqtion (INFQ) was specifically named by Nvidia as a partner deploying its new Ising models, driving INFQ stock higher by 4% on the news, and today it is rocketing even higher, up over 15% in morning trading. For investors who are yet to hear of Infleqtion, the recent momentum could be the start of something bigger.

Why Nvidia's Quantum Push Matters

In addition to building chips, Nvidia is also laying the software foundation for quantum computing, a market that could be worth $11 billion by 2030. The new AI models are designed to accelerate quantum research and help bridge the gap between early-stage systems and commercially useful quantum computers. By naming Infleqtion as one of its deployment partners, Nvidia gave the company a high-profile endorsement at a pivotal moment.

Infleqtion builds quantum computing and quantum sensing systems using what's called neutral-atom technology. In plain terms, it uses individual atoms as the basic building blocks of its quantum systems, and those atoms operate at room temperature, a significant engineering advantage over many competing approaches.

The company has already delivered two quantum computers: one at the U.K. National Quantum Computing Center and a 500-qubit system in Japan.

Its technology has been operating on the International Space Station since 2018. Most recently, it provided upgraded quantum hardware to the ISS via NASA's Northrop Grumman-24 cargo mission.

That hardware is designed to push atom-cooling experiments beyond what's achievable on Earth, potentially improving navigation systems, Earth monitoring, and critical infrastructure.

CEO Matthew Kinsella put it simply on the company's 2025 earnings call: "Atoms are nature's perfect qubits."

2025 Results and 2026 Guidance

Infleqtion posted full-year 2025 revenue of $32.5 million and reported a loss from operations of $35.3 million but narrowed that figure meaningfully from $53 million in 2024.

For 2026, management is guiding to approximately $40 million in revenue, indicating 23% year-over-year (YoY) growth. The company entered the year with more than $550 million in pro forma cash after its February IPO raised $515 million in net proceeds.

The technology milestones are arguably more important than the revenue numbers right now.

Infleqtion delivered 12 logical qubits in 2025, ahead of schedule, and is targeting 30 in 2026 and 100 in 2028.

CEO Kinsella has said he believes 100 logical qubits is the threshold at which quantum computing begins to unlock transformative real-world applications.

Beyond computing, the company recently announced the first quantum-enabled precision timing solution developed in partnership with Safran Electronics & Defense.

The system combines Infleqtion's Tiqker optical atomic clock with Safran's synchronization hardware and has already been validated in a live demonstration, showing picosecond-level accuracy, far more precise than standard GPS.

Should You Buy INFQ Stock Right Now?

Infleqtion checks plenty of boxes. It has a credible technology platform, real government contracts, a strong relationship with NASA, a growing international footprint, and now a named partnership with Nvidia.

However, it is a loss-making company in a sector that's still years away from widespread commercial adoption. Additionally, valuations in quantum computing can be driven as much by hype as by fundamentals.

Valued at a market cap of $3.37 billion, Infleqtion is priced at 80x forward sales, which is quite steep. Analysts forecast the top line to expand to $249 million in 2030. Over the next five years, its free cash outflow is projected to total $250 million, indicating it can tide over its cash burn rate.

Both analysts covering INFQ stock have a “Strong Buy” recommendation. The average INFQ stock price target is $21, above the current price of $18.52. For aggressive growth investors with a long time horizon, INFQ is worth a close look heading into the second quarter. For everyone else, watching how the Nvidia partnership develops over the next few months may be the smarter first move.