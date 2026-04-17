Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Lucid Motors Just Got a New CEO. Does That Make LCID Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_

Lucid Group (LCID) shares tanked this week after the electric vehicle (EV) maker named Silvio Napoli its new permanent chief executive (CEO). 

Napoli, who most recently served in a similar capacity at Schindler Group, brings decades of experience in managing global operations and scaling complex manufacturing organizations. 

While he’s an auto-industry outsider, the board cited his track record of manufacturing excellence and building tech-enabled, service-oriented businesses as qualities needed for the company’s next phase. 

Lucid stock is now down about 30% in the past month.

www.barchart.com

Should You Invest in Lucid Stock Today?

In a post-appointment statement, Napoli said his priorities at Lucid Group will center on consistent execution, financial discipline, and translating tech innovations into long-term value. 

This emphasis on operational rigor rather than engineering vision represents a meaningful strategic shift for a company that has historically been defined by its tech-first identity under Rawlinson. 

Still, the market’s reaction was decidedly negative, especially since Lucid’s fundamental picture remains deeply troubling, with a negative $3.8 billion free cash flow, reinforcing that profitability remains distant. 

Even from a technical perspective, LCID shares currently sit decisively below their major moving averages (MAs), indicating a strong downtrend. 

Why LCID Shares Are Still Unattractive

Alongside naming its next permanent CEO, Lucid pre-announced its Q1 revenue that missed Street estimates by an alarming 35%, making the EV stock even less attractive to buy on the dip. 

In Q1, the firm delivered 3,093 vehicles against expectations of 5,237, largely due to a 29-day supplier disruption involving second-row seats. 

Meanwhile, operating loss approached $1 billion, continuing a pattern where the company spends roughly twice as much to build each car as it collects in revenue. 

Overall, hiring Napoli as CEO is rational for LCID, given that its primary challenge has shifted from tech development to operational scaling and cost management. 

However, that doesn’t automatically resolve the fundamental issues of massive cash burn, chronic production shortfalls, dilute capital raises, and a competitive EV landscape that continue to haunt Lucid shares. 

Wall Street Hasn’t Thrown in the Towel on Lucid

Despite the aforementioned risks, Wall Street seems to believe the year-to-date crash in LCID stock is rather overdone. 

While the consensus rating on Lucid Group sits at a “Hold," the mean price target of about $14 indicates potential upside of a whopping 80% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LCID 7.76 +0.06 +0.78%
Lucid Group Inc

Most Popular News

Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 1
Microsoft Stock Warning: Why Piper Sandler Analysts Just Slashed Their MSFT Price Target by More Than 15%
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 3
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Bought Another 25,000 Shares of Nike Stock. Should You Load Up on NKE Too?
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 4
As Nvidia Sparks a Rally in IONQ Stock, Is the Quantum Computing Company a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Climb as TSMC Boosts Tech Optimism
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.