Aehr Test Systems Soars More Than 15% on ASIC Chip Testing News. Should You Buy AEHR Stock Today?

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed more than 10% higher on April 16 after the company announced a record $41 million production expansion order from its largest cloud hyperscaler customer.

This new contract involves test and package-level burn-in solutions designed for application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, along with turnkey burn-in modules and device-specific sockets.

Including today’s surge, Aehr Test Systems shares are up more than 250% versus the start of 2026.

Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Rallies Today

The production expansion order is significant because it pushes Aehr’s second-half booking above $92 million, underscoring accelerating demand for the firm’s semiconductor testing solutions in the AI chip ecosystem.

Its Sonoma platform, used for high-power semiconductor testing, is becoming increasingly critical as artificial intelligence chips grow more complex and energy-intensive.

With hyperscalers designing custom ASICs and chip demand projected to grow rapidly, Aehr Test Systems is positioning itself as a key enabler of AI infrastructure at the hardware level.

Note that AEHR stock now sits decisively above its key moving averages (MAs), reinforcing that it’s currently in a very strong uptrend.

Caution Is Warranted in Playing AEHR Shares

On the downside, Aehr Test Systems stock is trading at nearly 40x sales currently, which appears stretched and leaves little to no room for execution missteps or demand slowdowns.

Moreover, CTO Donald P. Richmond II has recently unloaded over 17,000 shares for roughly $1.2 million, signaling a potential lack of confidence in the company’s near-term valuation.

AEHR also entered into a $60 million at-the-market equity offering earlier this month, which could dilute its existing shareholders.

Options pricing also currently warns of a potential crash to about $56 within the next two months, especially since the company reported a weak quarter alongside record bookings, suggesting sales recognition and earnings haven’t caught up with the backlog.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Aehr Test Systems?

Wall Street analysts also recommend caution in playing Aehr Test Systems at current levels.

While the consensus rating on AEHR shares remains at “Moderate Buy,” the mean price target of about $54 signals potential downside of more than 30% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.