The Next Allbirds: Myseum Stock Soars in Newest Pivot to AI

Myseum (MYSE) shares are up more than 140% at the time of writing after the Nasdaq-listed firm followed Allbirds (BIRD) in its footsteps and announced a major artificial intelligence (AI) pivot.

As the company rebranded to Myseum.AI, positioning itself as an AI-driven, privacy-centric social platform, its relative strength index (RSI) pushed into the mid-80s, signaling extremely overbought conditions.

At its intraday peak, Myseum stock was seen trading at nearly $5.50, more than 4x its price on April 10.

Why AI Pivot Doesn’t Warrant Buying Myseum Stock

While the market currently looks in a frenzy over anything with an AI suffix, disciplined investors must remain cautious on MYSE shares, given the company’s pivot lacks the fundamental substance required for long-term growth.

Formerly known as DatChat, the firm has historically struggled with monetizing its secure messaging and Picture Party platforms.

Slapping an AI label on existing privacy features feels more like a tactical move to capture retail momentum than an actual breakthrough in artificial intelligence .

Without a significant increase in R&D spending or a clear competitive advantage over established tech firms, this so-called AI pivot risks being just a buzzword-heavy marketing campaign designed to distract from stagnant user growth.

MYSE Shares Could Pare Back Gains Just As Quickly

Myseum shares remain rather unattractive as a long-term holding, also because they exhibit all the hallmarks of a speculative bubble.

With a market cap still hovering around $15 million only, MYSE remains a micro-cap penny stock prone to unusual volatility and potential pump-and-dump behavior. In fact, it’s a prime candidate for mean reversion, given the RSI indicates the share price has moved too far, too fast.

Plus, the company faces material headwinds, including the risk of diluting shareholders to fund its new AI ambitions.

In short, the deep-seated weaknesses in profitability and growth suggest Myseum.AI is not at all a fundamental breakout story, but a high-risk momentum trade only.

Myseum Doesn’t Receive Coverage From Wall Street