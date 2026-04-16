Is Allbirds Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Amid Major Pivot to NewBird AI?

Struggling shoemaker Allbirds (BIRD) has just delivered quite a surprising market move. On Apr. 15, the stock erupted in a jaw-dropping rally after the company revealed a headline-grabbing plan to completely reinvent itself, not as a footwear brand, but as an artificial intelligence (AI) player aiming to future-proof its business. This is the same company that once stood at the forefront of sustainable fashion, winning over consumers with eco-friendly materials like merino wool and eucalyptus fibers.

But that momentum didn’t last. In recent years, sales have slid sharply, forcing the company into a painful reset that ultimately led to the closure of its last full-priced U.S. stores in February, a clear signal that its original model was running out of steam. Now, in a bold bid to rewrite its future, Allbirds is effectively starting from scratch. Rebranding itself as NewBird AI, the company is abandoning its roots in footwear to chase opportunities in AI, a move that feels equal parts ambitious and desperate.

Backing that pivot is a freshly secured $50 million investment, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, providing the company with a financial runway to pursue this high-stakes transformation. The announcement instantly captured investors' attention, sending Allbirds into meme-stock territory, with shares skyrocketing an astonishing 582.3% in a single session on Wednesday. So, with the company now staring at a completely different identity and an uncertain road ahead, is this a smart turnaround story, or just hype driving the stock higher?

About Allbirds Stock

For those who don’t know about Allbirds, the San Francisco-based brand with roots in New Zealand, launched in 2016 with just one product, the now-iconic Wool Runner. From that single shoe, the company went on to sell millions of pairs, building a reputation around comfort, simple design, and sustainability. Its products stood out for using materials like its sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam, along with textiles made from tree fibers and merino wool, giving consumers the option to choose both quality and environmental responsibility.

The brand’s rise was also fueled by strong celebrity backing. In 2018, Oprah Winfrey featured Allbirds on her “favorite things” list, while early supporters included Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Watson, and Jacinda Ardern, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand. The company went public on the Nasdaq in 2021, riding the tail end of the pandemic boom.

However, the momentum didn’t last, as investor sentiment quickly shifted away from tech and e-commerce names, including brands like Allbirds that had gained early popularity in Silicon Valley. Now valued at $148 million by market capitalization, the company has recently seen a sharp surge in its stock, driven by excitement around its new AI-focused identity. Shares are up a massive 190.24% year-to-date (YTD) and an eye-catching 282.64% over the past month alone.

Allbirds’ High-Stakes AI Reinvention

Allbirds is no longer just struggling. It’s starting over. After peaking in 2022, revenue has steadily declined, with no quarterly growth in more than three years, while losses continued to widen. Against that backdrop, the company’s decision to exit its core business looks less like a surprise and more like a necessity. That shift took a decisive turn in late March, when Allbirds struck a deal with American Exchange Group to sell its intellectual property and key assets for about $39 million.

The deal, expected to close in Q2 of fiscal 2026, hands over the Allbirds brand and footwear operations, with American Exchange Group, the owner of Aerosoles, set to continue building on its legacy. Notably, the company also skipped revealing its Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings, scheduled for March 31, as a result of this announcement. And now, Allbirds is shedding its identity as a shoemaker altogether and laying the foundation for its next chapter as NewBird AI.

The plan is to pivot into AI compute infrastructure, with a long-term goal of becoming a GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and AI-native cloud solutions provider. The strategy is bold and sharply focused. NewBird AI will use its initial capital to acquire high-performance GPUs and lease that computing power to customers who can’t get reliable access elsewhere. Over time, it aims to build a larger “neocloud” platform by expanding services, forming partnerships, and exploring acquisitions.

And the timing isn’t random. Demand for AI infrastructure is exploding, while supply remains tight. GPU shortages are worsening, data center capacity is stretched, and much of the upcoming supply through mid-2026 is already booked. This has created a clear gap in the market, one that NewBird AI is hoping to fill. It’s a dramatic shift from sneakers to servers, and while the opportunity is real, so is the risk.

How Are Analysts Viewing Allbirds Stock?

Overall, Wall Street is still treading carefully on Allbirds, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating from all three analysts covering it, a clear sign that conviction remains limited despite the recent buzz. With both the average price and Street-high target sitting at $14, the stock shows 13.8% upside from here.