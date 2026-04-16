Cattle Falling on Thursday

Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock

Live cattle futures are slipping back $1.60 to $2.80 at Thursday’s midday. There were 3 deliveries for April live cattle in Dodge City. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few $248 sales in the South, as last week was $246-249 in the South and $249-250 in the north. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,222 head, with bids of $246-248. Feeder cattle futures are trading with contracts down $1.12 to $3.90 so far on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $3.63 to $379.09 on April 15.

Export sales data showed 12,054 MT of 2025 beef sales for the week of 4/9, which was down 30.76% from last week and 31% below the same week last year. Shipments were back up from the week prior at 13,427 MT.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel holding at $3.50. Choice boxes were down 56 cents to $382.54, while Select was also 46 cents lower at $379.04. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 109,000 head for Wednesday, taking the weekly total to 325,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week but 20,299 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $251.000, down $1.600,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $248.275, down $2.800,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $243.475, down $2.650,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $372.375, down $1.125

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.075, down $3.875