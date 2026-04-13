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Cattle Close Mixed on Monday, with Feeders Posting Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay
Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay

Live cattle futures were mixed on Monday, with contracts $1.125 lower to 40 cents higher at the close. Last week’s cash trade was at $246-249 in the South, with some northern action near $249-250. Feeder cattle futures posted 32 cent to $1.75 gains on the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $7.27 to $373.94 on April 10. The OKC feeder cattle auction from Monday had an estimated 5,000 head for sold, with feeders steady to $5 higher for steers and heifers up $10-15. Calves were steady to $25 higher.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel widening the inversion to $1.72 premium to Select. Choice boxes were up $1.02 to $381.92, while Select was $2.30 higher at $383.64. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 107,000 head for Monday. That was up 9,000 head from last week but 5,513 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $250.650, down $1.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $248.525, down $0.675,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $244.450, down $0.300,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $374.475, up $0.325,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.825, up $0.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $373.325, up $0.875,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 244.450s -0.300 -0.12%
Live Cattle
LEM26 248.525s -0.675 -0.27%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 250.650s -1.125 -0.45%
Live Cattle
GFK26 372.825s +0.475 +0.13%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 374.475s +0.325 +0.09%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 373.325s +0.875 +0.23%
Feeder Cattle

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