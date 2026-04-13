Cattle Close Mixed on Monday, with Feeders Posting Strength

Live cattle futures were mixed on Monday, with contracts $1.125 lower to 40 cents higher at the close. Last week’s cash trade was at $246-249 in the South, with some northern action near $249-250. Feeder cattle futures posted 32 cent to $1.75 gains on the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $7.27 to $373.94 on April 10. The OKC feeder cattle auction from Monday had an estimated 5,000 head for sold, with feeders steady to $5 higher for steers and heifers up $10-15. Calves were steady to $25 higher.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel widening the inversion to $1.72 premium to Select. Choice boxes were up $1.02 to $381.92, while Select was $2.30 higher at $383.64. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 107,000 head for Monday. That was up 9,000 head from last week but 5,513 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $250.650, down $1.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $248.525, down $0.675,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $244.450, down $0.300,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $374.475, up $0.325,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $372.825, up $0.475,