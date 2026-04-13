Humans Are ‘No Longer’ on the ‘Other Side of the Computer Screen’ as AI Agents, Bots Take Over the Internet

For decades, businesses have operated online, generally assuming that there’s always a human on the other side of the screen. Somebody is reading articles, comparing prices, and clicking “buy,” right?

Well, it looks like that assumption is starting to break down.

According to new data from Human Security’s State of AI Traffic report , bots now officially account for more than half of all online traffic. Let that sink in for a minute, because it’s a clear turning point in internet history.

Bots have been around for a long time, but the type of activity we’re seeing today is totally different from the passive algorithms we’re used to dealing with. They used to scrape data, index pages for search engines, or perform background checks. But today’s AI agents don’t just look at data. They act on it.

Now, AI systems can compare products, log into platforms, and complete transactions independently. In some cases, they’re bypassing the entire human decision-making process—and this evolution fundamentally changes the nature of online interaction.

The World Wide Web was designed to be a human-first ecosystem. Humans drove everything, and the machines were just the tools to that end. Fast-forward to 2026, and we've got a machine-driven environment in which algorithms are increasingly interacting with other algorithms instead of people.

And the biggest kicker of all is that this isn’t even just a technical shift. It’s an economic one, and there are real consequences for businesses and how they operate online.

How Did We Get From Search Engines to Decision Engines?

If you want to understand why all of this matters, it’s important to zoom out for a little bit of context.

For decades, the traditional online business model has been built upon search. Users type queries into a search engine, they browse results, and then click through to various websites. As a business, you had to compete for search visibility and optimize your content to make sure it ranked higher and caught the eye of users.

According to Human Security’s new research, that model we all know and understand is starting to disappear. Instead of search engines, we’ve got decision engines. AI assistants interpret data, evaluate options, and then take the best action based on those options. Human users are no longer active participants but passive overseers. In some cases, they’re not present at all.

It’s worth noting this transition isn’t happening at the same pace everywhere online. But e-commerce is an industry where decisions can be easily automated and standardized—so this is ground zero for AI.

AI agents can instantly scan thousands of listings, compare prices, and evaluate reviews. It only takes them seconds to arrive at a purchasing decision. Travel sites are seeing the same sort of patterns, and so are media sites. AI systems are aggregating and summarizing content faster than it’s being produced.

This all has serious implications for online visibility.

What Can Businesses Do to Adapt?

Online business models have always been built around human interaction. Search engine optimization (SEO) has long been the number one strategy for driving online visibility—and metrics like session time, click-through rates, and page views used to serve as proxies for engagement and revenue. Those metrics are starting to lose meaning

A spike in traffic doesn’t guarantee increased consumer interest anymore. Now, it only reflects automated activity. This creates an extra layer of complexity for publishers and advertisers that rely on traffic as a KPI, because now they need to market to algorithms rather than people.

What does that look like in practical terms? It means businesses need to have clear and structured product data, transparent pricing, and machine-readable content formats.

This “generative engine optimization” enables AI agents to get everything they need from your content instantly and places less emphasis on visibility. It doesn’t matter if your company appears in the top 10 on a search query anymore.

Companies have also got to rethink their distribution.

The classic e-commerce funnel we all know and love has been compressed. In some cases, we now have AI agents moving directly from discovery to decision without any intermediate steps. To get attention, sites may need to start placing lopsided emphasis on how data is presented to ensure agents can get everything they need to make an immediate buying decision.

The risk here is that not all bots are helpful. Fraud and scraping are becoming more sophisticated, and even legitimate bots can reduce clarity. When buying decisions are being made by algorithms, it can be difficult to understand why some products are getting ignored and who controls the outcomes.

At the end of the day, you’ve got to remember that the internet isn’t losing human users. People are still an active part of the digital ecosystem, and businesses must plan for that. But there’s a new class of online participants that now dominate web traffic and are fundamentally changing how it functions.

Companies need to compete across both audiences to get chosen and land sales. There’s just going to be a huge learning curve in 2026 as business leaders discover what that actually means in practice.