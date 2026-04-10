Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Disney Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Amid Layoffs?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Disney castle by Thomas Kelley via Unsplash
Disney castle by Thomas Kelley via Unsplash

Disney (DIS) shares are in focus on Friday morning following reports that the entertainment giant plans on cutting roughly 1,000 jobs, primarily within its newly consolidated marketing division. 

This restructuring, led by the company’s new chief executive, Josh D’Amaro, aims to centralize operations and reduce duplication across its streaming and film segments, the reports added. 

Disney stock has been in a downtrend since the start of 2026, currently trading at about a 15% discount to its year-to-date high.    

www.barchart.com

What These Layoffs Really Mean for Disney Stock

The potential impact of these layoffs is a double-edged sword for investors. From a bullish perspective, these cuts signal a disciplined shift toward leaner operations and improved margins. 

By centralizing marketing under its “One Disney” strategy, the company can eliminate redundant roles and pivot resources toward high-growth areas like theme park expansions. 

Conversely, the move can be viewed as bearish for DIS shares, suggesting that organic growth in the streaming and linear TV segments has now plateaued. 

Critics argue that repeated workforce reductions may damage creative morale and indicate that cost-cutting is the only remaining lever for Disney to sustain profitability in a volatile media landscape.

What Makes DIS Shares Worth Owning in 2026

Beyond headline noise, Disney shares remain compelling for long-term investors given they’re trading at about 15x forward earnings — well below their historical valuation multiple. 

The stock looks strongly positioned for a meaningful recovery as management continues to scale Disney+ toward consistent profitability in 2026. 

Meanwhile, the giant’s experiences segment, which recently posted record operating income of $3.31 billion, adds to enthusiasm, reinforcing the strength of its high-margin, demand-resilient businesses. 

A healthy dividend yield of 1.51% makes DIS even more attractive as a long-term holding, at least for income-focused investors. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Disney

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street remains bullish on Disney, citing its massive $60 billion investment planned for parks and cruises as a powerful tailwind for long-term recovery. 

The consensus rating on DIS stock sits at a “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price objective of about $131 indicating potential upside of more than 30% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DIS 99.05 -0.74 -0.74%
Walt Disney Company

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
The Selloffs in ServiceNow and Salesforce Stocks Are Disconnected, Says Wedbush. Should You Buy the Dips?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 2
Wedbush: What You Need to Know About the Latest ‘Victory’ for Apple Stock
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Micron Stock Is Up on Ceasefire News. Should You Buy MU Here?
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 4
RTX Stock’s Unusually Active May 1 $220 Call Is a No Brainer
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Computer Is Auditing China Allegations Itself. Does That Make SMCI Stock a Buy?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.