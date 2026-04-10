A $500 Million Reason to Buy CrowdStrike Stock Here

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) just gave investors a $500 million reason to take a fresh look at its stock. At a time when shares have faced volatility amid broader tech sector swings and debate over the long-term impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on cybersecurity, management made a decisive move: expanding its authorized share repurchase program by $500 million.

Buybacks often carry powerful signaling value. When a company chooses to allocate hundreds of millions of dollars toward repurchasing its own shares, it typically suggests that management believes the stock is undervalued relative to its long-term prospects. In CrowdStrike’s case, the move comes after a period of investor uncertainty tied to AI-related disruption fears. Some worried that advanced AI models from players like Anthropic or OpenAI could reshape the cybersecurity landscape. Instead, CrowdStrike appears to be leaning into AI as a growth accelerator rather than a threat.

For investors, the key question is whether this $500 million expansion represents a tactical move or a reflection of deeper conviction. With that, let’s take a closer look!

About CrowdStrike Holdings Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings stands as a leader in global cybersecurity, revolutionizing modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform designed to protect critical enterprise risk areas—endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. Its CrowdStrike Falcon platform, powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, utilizes real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and extensive telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, top-tier threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities. CRWD has a market cap of $107.3 billion.

Shares of the cybersecurity firm have fallen 9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, reflecting concerns that AI-driven security tools from Anthropic and OpenAI could disrupt the sector. The latest leg down came in late March after Fortune reported that Anthropic PBC was testing a new AI model that “poses unprecedented cybersecurity risks.” Eventually, concerns surrounding Anthropic’s new AI model faded, giving way to optimism that helped lift CRWD stock this week.

CrowdStrike Expands Share Buyback Program by $500 Million

On Monday, CrowdStrike announced that its board had approved a 50% increase to its existing share repurchase program. That marks a $500 million expansion of the original $1 billion share repurchase program launched in June of last year. With that, the total authorization under the program now amounts to $1.5 billion.

Under its existing share repurchase program, CrowdStrike said it has bought back 413,130 shares of its outstanding Class A common stock at an average price of $364.57 per share. Based on a simple calculation, that amounts to $150.6 million in repurchased shares, leaving about $1.35 billion remaining. CrowdStrike CFO Burt Podbere said the repurchase followed the company’s record fiscal Q4, which ended Jan. 31, 2026, citing “a growing disconnect between our improving momentum fueled by AI tailwinds and our current valuation.” Essentially, management is signaling that it views AI not as a threat but as a growth driver, and while many investors sold CRWD stock on AI concerns, the company used the opportunity to buy back shares and return value to shareholders.

Podbere also noted that the company remains on track to meet its long-term ARR target and that the expanded buyback program is intended to opportunistically return value to shareholders as it scales toward that goal. “We have increased our share repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion to opportunistically return value to shareholders as we progress toward our goal of reaching $20 billion in ending ARR by FY36,” he said.

Notably, the share repurchase program has no set expiration date and does not require CrowdStrike to repurchase a specific number of shares. The company said it plans to use the share repurchase program opportunistically, based on the stock’s market price and other factors. Repurchases may be executed through various methods, including open-market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, and other means.

To sum up, CrowdStrike’s expansion of its share buyback program signals strong management confidence in the company’s valuation and long-term growth. Moreover, the move has some favorable technical and fundamental implications for CRWD stock. By repurchasing shares, particularly when trading near recent lows, the company creates artificial demand that can prevent sharp declines and support a higher stock price. That appears to be the case for CrowdStrike, as the average repurchase price of $364.57 per share suggests the company executed buybacks, at least in part, near its 2026 lows, likely providing some support for the stock. At the same time, by reducing the total number of outstanding shares, future profits are spread across fewer shares, increasing EPS and improving valuation metrics.

CrowdStrike Shares Climb on Anthropic Partnership

Just as management signaled that AI is a tailwind rather than a threat, we received further confirmation of that thesis. On Tuesday, Anthropic announced a new partnership, Project Glasswing, with a group of companies that includes CrowdStrike Holdings. Under the partnership, CrowdStrike will gain access to Mythos Preview, an unreleased AI model, for “defensive security work.”

“AI models have reached a level of coding capability where they can surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities,” Anthropic said. The startup added that Project Glasswing is “an urgent attempt to put these capabilities to work for defensive purposes.” This partnership appears to be easing some of the AI-related concerns that had previously weighed on CRWD stock, sending shares up more than 6% on Tuesday.

Analysts said the company’s inclusion signals that AI is unlikely to make cybersecurity firms obsolete. Oppenheimer analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday that Project Glasswing “establishes cybersecurity vendors as essential enablers of agentic AI adoption, with Anthropic implicitly acknowledging it cannot secure the full stack alone.” Separately, JPMorgan analysts said that the ability of Anthropic’s unreleased Mythos model to identify and exploit security vulnerabilities suggests AI will increase demand for cybersecurity firms rather than pose a threat. “AI is compressing the window between disclosure and weaponized exploit, directly pressuring enterprise patching cycles and supporting demand for the detection and response capabilities CRWD and PANW provide,” the analysts said.

What Do Analysts Expect For CRWD Stock?

CrowdStrike Holdings' stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” Among the 48 analysts covering the stock, 32 rate it a “Strong Buy,” three assign a “Moderate Buy” rating, 12 recommend holding, and one issues a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for CRWD stock stands at $491.48, implying a potential upside of 15.2% from current levels.