Should You Chase the Rally in BlackBerry Stock Today?

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BlackBerry (BB) shares are pushing meaningfully higher on Thursday after the cybersecurity and IoT specialist reported a market-beating Q4 and issued strong guidance for its full financial year.

The post-earnings excitement saw BB breach its 100-day moving average (MA) this morning — a technical indicator of a long-term bearish trend finally reversing into sustainable upward momentum.

At its intraday peak, BlackBerry stock was seen trading at its year-to-date high of $4.02 on April 9.

Is It Worth Buying BlackBerry Stock Today?

The Q4 release signals BlackBerry’s evolution into a high-margin software powerhouse, notably achieving the “Rule of 40” within its QNX division.

The sum of QNX’s revenue growth and EBITDA margin surpassed 40% in both the quarter and fiscal year 2026, reinforcing that BB can grow efficiently while maintaining profitability.

Investors are also cheering BB shares because Q4 marked the firm’s eighth-consecutive quarter of improvement in net income.

All in all, the record-breaking performance featuring $45.6 million in operating cash flow confirms that BlackBerry is no longer a meme stock reliant on retail hype, but a key infrastructure provider for the automotive and robotics industries.

Why Else Are BB Shares Attractive in 2026?

Beyond headline numbers, the bull thesis for BlackBerry shares is anchored in the firm’s massive $950 million royalty backlog, offering multi-year revenue visibility that few small-cap tech names can match.

Moreover, the secure communications business is seeing a resurgence as well, recently expanding its sovereign security partnership with Canada.

With the launch of QNX SDP 8.0 and the Alloy Kore platform, BB is perfectly positioned to capture the massive tailwinds of the “software-defined vehicle” revolution.

Note that BlackBerry is currently trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 3.9x, which represents a discount versus its historical averages.

What’s the Consensus Rating on BlackBerry?

It's also worth mentioning that Wall Street analysts remain constructive on BlackBerry for the remainder of 2026.