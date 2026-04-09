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Cattle Look to Thursday After Holding Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay
Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay

Live cattle futures saw gains of a nickel in August to $1.30 in some deferred contracts on Wednesday. Open interest was down 3,079 contracts. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with sales at $245-246 last week. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no bids on the 970 head offered, with reserve prices (asks) at $250 live. Feeder cattle futures settled Wednesday with $1.10 to $1.90 gains in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 4 cents to $364.59 on April 7.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at an inverted $2.61. Choice boxes were down $3.08 to $379.66, while Select was $4.06s lower at $382.27. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 109,000 head, with the weekly total at 320,000. That was down 4,000 head from last week and 29,745 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.000, up $0.800,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $245.925, up $0.125,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.425, up $0.050,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $370.675, up $1.775,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $368.000, up $1.375,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.950, up $1.900,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 242.425s unch unch
Live Cattle
LEM26 245.925s unch unch
Live Cattle
LEJ26 249.000s unch unch
Live Cattle
GFK26 368.000s unch unch
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 370.675s unch unch
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 367.950s unch unch
Feeder Cattle

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