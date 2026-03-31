There Is No Housing Shortage: What Legendary Investor Michael Burry Really Thinks Is Wrong with the U.S. Housing Market

Michael Burry, the investor renowned for his prescient bet against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, has publicly challenged the conventional narrative that America faces a housing shortage.

In his recent social media post, Burry argued the United States already leads the world in residential square footage per capita — a metric he believes fundamentally undercuts the shortage framing that dominates policy discussions.

His thesis centers not on a lack of physical housing but on misallocation and immobility of existing housing stock, driven largely by government policy choices over the past several years.

Pandemic-Era Policies Set the Stage for Today’s Market Distortions

Burry’s argument traces the roots of the current dysfunction to the pandemic era, when ultra-low interest rates, combined with over $6 trillion in stimulus-style cash and forgivable loans, altered the housing market.

According to the famed investor, these artificially suppressed borrowing costs effectively froze households in place, creating a “lock-in effect” where empty nesters are reluctant to sell, and first-time buyers are boxed out.

As a result, resale supply currently sits near historic lows, not because demand is unusually strong, but because listings are scarce as homeowners cling to mortgages they could never replicate at current rates.

Plus, the shift to “remote work” pushed more economic activity into the home and enabled higher-income workers to relocate away from traditional job centers, further distorting price dynamics in secondary markets.

Wealth, Not Credit, Now Drives Housing – Disputing Supply-Side Fixes

On the financial side, Burry highlighted that home equity has reached a record $35 trillion, nearly double pre-Covid levels — with roughly 40% of buyers owning their properties outright and about 30% paying all cash.

These figures suggest a market increasingly dominated by wealth rather than credit, which makes conventional affordability solutions like building new supply less effective at reaching the households most in need.

Burry warned that constructing expensive new homes, particularly in flood-prone or risky fringe areas, can saddle buyers with heavy maintenance costs. At the same time, they have little equity, compounding rather than solving the problem.

Burry’s Fix: Free the GSEs to Unlock Mobility, Not Build More Homes

Central to Burry’s critique is the continued conservatorship of Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FMCC), the government-sponsored enterprises that have been under federal control since the 2008 crisis.

He argued that keeping GSEs in conservatorship makes them operate like sluggish public programs rather than market-driven mortgage firms.

Burry’s prescription calls for freeing the GSEs to support what he described as smarter reallocation of existing housing stock by increasing transaction velocity and mobility, rather than just pouring more concrete.

His proposal includes recapitalizing Fannie and Freddie, maintaining access to capital markets, and staffing the firms with mortgage executives — not government administrators.

Burry advocated for guardrails that would keep the firms focused on their core mission and away from unrelated risk-taking, while expanding targeted mortgage purchases designed to help households move into better-fitting homes.

In his view, the government created the problem through rate manipulation, money supply choices, and prolonged Covid-era restrictions, and now maintains policies that prevent free markets from reaching a solution.

Bullish on GSEs, Bearish on Housing: A Long Winter Ahead

Despite his structural critique of the U.S. housing market, Burry remains bullish on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, recently revealing a sizable stake in both names.

He echoed fellow billionaire Bill Ackman’s characterization of FNMA and FMCC as presenting a rare asymmetric opportunity, stating he could not emphasize enough how unusual such a situation is in the current market.

However, Burry has also injected caution regarding the timeline for any privatization, calling IPO plans for the GSEs a “2027 proposition at best.” He also cited geopolitical uncertainty due to the Iran war as a factor likely to make investors hesitant.

Burry further warned that high prices and elevated mortgage rates mean the broader housing sector is “in for a long winter,” suggesting that while the GSE investment thesis may play out favorably, the underlying housing market faces a prolonged period of stress that cannot be resolved by the simplistic prescription of building more homes.