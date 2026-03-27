Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Claude Mythos Sends CrowdStrike Plunging. Should You Buy the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock

Investors are bailing on CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock this morning after Anthropic confirmed the existence of Claude Mythos, a next-gen AI model with advanced cybersecurity capabilities. 

Despite this pullback, CRWD’s relative strength index (RSI) is hovering near mid-30s, indicating the firm hasn’t yet slipped officially into the “oversold” territory. 

Versus their year-to-date high, CrowdStrike shares are now down some 23%. 

www.barchart.com

Why Claude Mythos Matters for CrowdStrike Stock

The Claude Mythos news has rattled investors because it represents a step-change in AI’s ability to identify and remediate vulnerabilities autonomously. 

Market participants fear that if artificial intelligence can write, test, and patch code more efficiently than human-led teams, the high-margin subscription models of incumbents like CrowdStrike could face severe pricing pressure. 

CRWD stock is under pressure on March 27 mostly because of this bearish narrative that suggests a potential transition from “AI-assisted” to “AI-native” security. 

Such a seismic shift would make enterprises “reallocate” their budgets to LLM providers that bake security directly into the development lifecycle, effectively bypassing traditional endpoint protection moats. 

CRWD Shares’ Fundamental Story Remains Intact

Despite the headline noise, CrowdStrike shares remain attractive for long-term investors given the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) recently surpassed the $5 billion mark.  

In fiscal 2026, the cybersecurity firm delivered record free cash flow of $1.24 billion as well. 

More importantly, advanced AI tools may just increase the threat surface by allowing adversaries to launch faster attacks over time, which analysts believe will drive demand for its Falcon platform. 

In short, with a massive $5.2 billion cash pile, an active share repurchase plan, and a 273% return on investment (ROI) for clients replacing legacy systems, the recent sell-off in CrowdStrike looks more like a valuation reset than a structural failure of its business. 

Wall Street Still Recommends Owning CrowdStrike

Wall Street analysts also remain positive on CrowdStrike Holdings even though it’s trading firmly below its major moving averages (MAs) at the time of writing. 

The consensus rating on CRWD shares sits at “Moderate Buy” currently with the mean price target of about $492 indicating potential upside of more than 33% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWD 371.90 -20.72 -5.28%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
META Stock Just Had Its Worst Day in Nearly a Year. Here's What Happened.
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Provided a Temporary Distraction from a Collapse Brewing in AI Stocks. What Comes Next Could Get Ugly.
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Why Is SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Down Today and Should You Buy the Dip?
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall as Crude Oil Jumps on Doubts About a Ceasefire in Iran
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Plunge Before the Open as Oil Prices Climb on U.S.-Iran Talks Uncertainty
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.