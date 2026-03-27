Claude Mythos Sends CrowdStrike Plunging. Should You Buy the Dip?

The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock

Investors are bailing on CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock this morning after Anthropic confirmed the existence of Claude Mythos, a next-gen AI model with advanced cybersecurity capabilities.

Despite this pullback, CRWD’s relative strength index (RSI) is hovering near mid-30s, indicating the firm hasn’t yet slipped officially into the “oversold” territory.

Versus their year-to-date high, CrowdStrike shares are now down some 23%.

Why Claude Mythos Matters for CrowdStrike Stock

The Claude Mythos news has rattled investors because it represents a step-change in AI’s ability to identify and remediate vulnerabilities autonomously.

Market participants fear that if artificial intelligence can write, test, and patch code more efficiently than human-led teams, the high-margin subscription models of incumbents like CrowdStrike could face severe pricing pressure.

CRWD stock is under pressure on March 27 mostly because of this bearish narrative that suggests a potential transition from “AI-assisted” to “AI-native” security.

Such a seismic shift would make enterprises “reallocate” their budgets to LLM providers that bake security directly into the development lifecycle, effectively bypassing traditional endpoint protection moats.

CRWD Shares’ Fundamental Story Remains Intact

Despite the headline noise, CrowdStrike shares remain attractive for long-term investors given the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) recently surpassed the $5 billion mark.

In fiscal 2026, the cybersecurity firm delivered record free cash flow of $1.24 billion as well.

More importantly, advanced AI tools may just increase the threat surface by allowing adversaries to launch faster attacks over time, which analysts believe will drive demand for its Falcon platform.

In short, with a massive $5.2 billion cash pile, an active share repurchase plan, and a 273% return on investment (ROI) for clients replacing legacy systems, the recent sell-off in CrowdStrike looks more like a valuation reset than a structural failure of its business.

Wall Street Still Recommends Owning CrowdStrike

Wall Street analysts also remain positive on CrowdStrike Holdings even though it’s trading firmly below its major moving averages (MAs) at the time of writing.