Marketplace Apps
Branded mobile apps that connect your merchandisers to their customers, and provide farmers with access to scale tickets, offers, and contracts that you can sign right on your phone with eSign.Schedule Demo
Your Brand. Your App.
Provide your producers with a fully branded mobile app that connects them with your business wherever they are. With seamless integrations to the merchandiser's desktop and your grain accounting system - the choice is easy.
Contracts and Tickets
Send contracts for signature to producers with eSign and show producers their scale tickets directly in the app, simplifying the producer experience. Giving your growers all the information they need right at their fingertips has never been easier.
Offers and Alerts
Manage your entire offer book, chat with producers, and close deals in real-time. Broadcast alerts to all of your producers, deliver them through push notifications, and bring them back into your app. It just works.
Simplify how you issue and complete contracts with your producers. With a push notification sent directly to your producer's phone, you can now execute a grain scale contract within seconds - anytime, anywhere - with eSign.
Explore our Solution
How it Works
- Provide your producers with free access to apps that ties you into their workflows - across desktop and mobile.
- Supply your producers with real-time information from your accounting system including scale tickets and contracts.
- Have producers sign contracts from their mobile device with eSign - making Marketplace an all-encompassing solution from start to finish.
- Marketplace is fully branded to your firm and keeps your business front of mind at all times.
- Stay in touch with built-in instant messenger – keeping producers engaged.
- Producers can only see your bids, and can only communicate with your merchandisers.
- Negotiate offers in real-time with seamless integration between cmdtyView Pro.
- Use push notifications to ensure your message is delivered in real-time.
Features
Contracts - Deliver real-time contract information to your producers in the palm of their hand. With contract data from your accounting provider, your producers will know exactly where they stand.
eSign - Have producers sign contracts right from their mobile device with the eSign feature. Show the producer how you’re making it more convenient for them to do business with you by creating a seamless experience for contract execution, storage and delivery.
Scale Tickets - Simple to understand scale ticket information delivered to your app. Give producers information they can use to manage their business more effectively.
Cash Bids - Give producers easy access to cash bids from all of your locations in real-time. With better information, they can make faster grain marketing decisions.
Offer Management - Work up custom bids for your producers and close deals faster. Do more volume at better prices to drive revenue for your business.
Chat - Negotiate offers in real-time with chat that links your desktop with your producer’s phones. You’ve never been more productive and engaged with your customers.
Futures Pricing - Make your app the go-to dashboard for your producers. Stream all the commodity futures data they rely on into a beautiful app that features your brand, bids, and merchandisers.
News - Give your users access to premium news. Our highly engaging experts will keep producers coming back for more and lead to increased loyalty with your business. It works.
Weather - Localized weather conditions that your producers can trust. Who needs a standalone weather app when they can get reliable information on local growing conditions in your branded product?
Grain Accounting Integrations
More to be announced very soon!
To join the Barchart's grain accounting partner network, or to introduce your grain accounting provider, contact us today.
Empower Your Producers with a Marketplace App
Marketplace Case Studies
How Glacial Plains Cooperative Improved Communication with Customers Through a Customized Marketplace AppLearn More ›
How Mercer Landmark Updated Their Overall Brand with Modern Tools and a Customized Marketplace AppLearn More ›
In the Barchart Commodities blog More
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