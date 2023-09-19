Cash Grain Prices
Best-in-class intraday and historical cash grain prices for North America, and Brazil - power your business with grain prices from Barchart.Explore Data
Build Better Products
With the leading database for global cash grain prices, you can spend less time on data processing, and more time on building incredible product.
Continuous Pricing
Records are created on price events – not just snapped from end-of-day prices. Our coverage of grain buying activity is unmatched.
Deep Historical Data
Our historical coverage of cash grain prices and local bids is the best available. Easily understand historical pricing trends by analyzing in cmdtyView Pro or via API.
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Choose Your Geography
North America
Best-in-class intraday and historical data from 4,000+ grain buying facilities. Our deep historical data starts from 2008 and contains intraday price changes based on real-time pricing updates. Used by the leaders in global grain markets, our grain price database is unparalleled in coverage, history, and cleanliness.
Brazil
Get exclusive access to inland grain prices from Brazil which includes average transaction, bids, and asks sourced directly from physical trades. With coverage for most municipalities located in the biggest production areas in Brazil, our prices allow you to make better decisions.
How We Help
We Help You Build
With reliable data that scales to your needs, you’re able to deploy product faster than you ever thought possible. Our grain price data has been battle tested by the leaders in global agriculture, and we’re confident that grain prices from Barchart will be one of the stickiest features in your application.
Analyze Everything
Whether you get access to our data through cmdtyView Pro or one of our enterprise data solutions, our reliable information makes it easy to create scalable analysis frameworks for your organization. Build complex pricing models or just know what the rest of the market is doing.
Work More Efficiently
Get all of the data you need in one place so time spent on initial development and ongoing maintenance is reduced - allowing you more time to focus on product development, marketing, and sales.
Help Your Clients
Our products help you provide your clients with better information so they can make improved marketing decisions. With best-in-class grain prices, yield forecasts, and forward basis projections you can create amazing tools for your customers.
Tools & Analytics
- cmdtyView Pro
Access all of our data including global exchange data, physical commodity prices, and global commodity fundamentals all in one place. With cmdtyView Pro, you can get your feet wet using our data and build a proof-of-concept before committing to our APIs for your enterprise solution. Schedule a demo with one of our product experts today!
- cmdtyView for Excel
If it’s available in cmdtyView Pro, then it’s available in cmdtyView for Excel. Build highly scalable models using our global data warehouse and keep your internal and external stakeholders informed. Only through the combination of our broad market data, global cash prices, and commodity fundamentals can you deliver a global view of the market in one simple-to-use dashboard. Get all the scale you need with cmdtyView for Excel.
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