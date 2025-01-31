Barchart's modern workflow solutions for agribusinesses improve market intel, producer relationships and merchandising efficiency.

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cmdtyView®

The only front-end you’ll ever need is right here

Global exchange data, physical commodity prices, futures execution, and advanced analytics delivered to your browser in one powerful solution.

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Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network

Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy

SCB SCB Logo

SCB is the world’s leading low carbon commodity company, with an exclusive pulse on market prices. Access SCB's pricing data through cmdtyView or our APIs.

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Commodity3 Commodity3 Logo

Commodity3 is dedicated to the Commodity and Energy markets and provides global cash prices for commodities at all major ports worldwide.

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EOXLive EOXLive Logo

The EOXLive data offering provides timely, accurate, and consistent data for usage in pre-trade intelligence, mark-to-market valuation.

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Evolution Markets Evolution Markets Logo

Evolution Markets offers intelligent data and analytics for energy and environmental commodity markets. Access Evolution Market’s pricing data through cmdtyView or our APIs.

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PRIMA Markets PRIMA Markets Logo

PRIMA Markets is a leading research company for the low carbon fuels market, specialising in renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol & feedstocks.

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Free Commodity Reports

Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.
Start working smarter with better data today!

US Grains

US Grains Price Report

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Canadian Crop Production Report

Canadian Crop Production Report

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South American Crop Production Report

South American Crop Production Report

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International Grain Price Report

International Grain Price Report

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US Fuel

US Retail Fuel Price Report

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Commodities Week Ahead Report

Commodities Week Ahead Report

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In the Press More 

Barchart Announces Direct Connection to the London Metal Exchange (LME), Delivering Precision and Depth in Global Metals Data
Barchart announced the launch of its direct connection to the London Metal Exchange (LME), the global benchmark for metals pricing and risk management. This major addition gives Barchart clients comprehensive and precise coverage across all LME trading sessions—electronic, ring, and interoffice—supporting more accurate analysis of metals markets.
Oct 23 2025  |  Read More
Barchart Wins Fourth Consecutive AgTech Solution of the Year at 2025 AgTech Breakthrough Awards
CHICAGO, IL - August 21, 2025 - Barchart is proud to announce that its Marketplace Apps, a powerful mobile app solution within its suite of grain workflow services for agribusinesses, have been named Overall AgTech Solution of the Year at the 2025 AgTech Breakthrough Awards, marking their fourth consecutive win...
Aug 21 2025  |  Read More
Barchart Launches cmdtyView LATAM, Expanding Market Intelligence Tools for the Latin American Commodity Market
CHICAGO, IL – July 2, 2025 –  Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology solutions to the global commodity industry, is excited to announce the launch of cmdtyView LATAM, a new product built specifically to meet the needs of the Latin American commodity market. The launch marks a...
Jul 2 2025  |  Read More

Recent blogs More 

Meet the New cmdtyView for Excel: Unlocking Live Market Data Across All Platforms
In a world where markets move by the second, having reliable, real-time data at your fingertips isn’t just helpful, it’s essential. Whether you're tracking physical commodity prices , assessing risk, or making trading decisions, fast and flexible access to data is key. That’s why Barchart has just launched the next generation...
Jun 3 2025  |  Read More
Inside the 2025 Grain Merchandising & Technology Roadshow
Grain merchandisers know that staying competitive means staying connected to better tools, better insights and better partnerships. That’s why Barchart is excited to announce the 2025 Grain Merchandising & Technology Roadshow , a free regional event series created to help connect grain professionals with cutting-edge technology, expert insights and valuable networking...
May 15 2025  |  Read More
Unlock Smarter Options Trading with the New Options Strategy Builder in cmdtyView Pro
Looking for a more intuitive way to trade and analyze options? The newly launched Options Strategy Builder in cmdtyView Pro lets you structure, test, and optimize your options strategies—all within a powerful, integrated platform. Whether you're a seasoned trader fine-tuning complex positions or a newcomer exploring strategies, this cutting-edge tool delivers...
Jan 31 2025  |  Read More