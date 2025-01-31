Barchart's modern workflow solutions for agribusinesses improve market intel, producer relationships and merchandising efficiency.
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Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network
Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy
SCB is the world’s leading low carbon commodity company, with an exclusive pulse on market prices. Access SCB's pricing data through cmdtyView or our APIs.
Commodity3 is dedicated to the Commodity and Energy markets and provides global cash prices for commodities at all major ports worldwide.
The EOXLive data offering provides timely, accurate, and consistent data for usage in pre-trade intelligence, mark-to-market valuation.
Evolution Markets offers intelligent data and analytics for energy and environmental commodity markets. Access Evolution Market’s pricing data through cmdtyView or our APIs.
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