Retail Fuel Price Indexes
Use our indexes on retail diesel and gas prices for research and analysis through cmdtyView Pro, our Excel Add-in, or over an API.Explore Data
5,000+ Daily Indexes
Our daily price indexes are calculated for over 5,000 areas throughout the United States. Whether you need county, state, or national pricing, we have it.
Historical Data
Historical data is available in our APIs, cmdtyView Pro, and cmdtyView for Excel. Perform analysis and deep research with our suite of easy-to-use tools.
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With all of our cash commodity data, our users can stream live prices directly into Excel with the cmdtyView for Excel tool. Conduct research in minutes.
Barchart Retail Fuel Price Indexes
|Price Index
|Symbol
|Value
|Day Change
|% Change
|Date
|US Diesel Price
|HOPAUS01.CM
|5.246
|+0.001
|+0.03%
|07/21/26
|US DEF Price
|HOPAUS02.CM
|4.840
|+0.002
|+0.04%
|07/21/26
|US Regular Gas Price
|RBPAUS04.CM
|3.860
|+0.104
|+2.77%
|07/21/26
|US Midgrade Gas Price
|RBPAUS05.CM
|4.308
|+0.107
|+2.53%
|07/21/26
|US Premium Gas Price
|RBPAUS06.CM
|4.687
|+0.110
|+2.39%
|07/21/26
|TN Diesel Price
|HOPATN01.CM
|5.314
|-0.004
|-0.07%
|07/21/26
|CA Diesel Price
|HOPACA01.CM
|6.603
|+0.014
|+0.21%
|07/21/26
|OK Diesel Price
|HOPAOK01.CM
|4.914
|+0.005
|+0.09%
|07/21/26
|TX Diesel Price
|HOPATX01.CM
|5.190
|+0.011
|+0.21%
|07/21/26
|IN Diesel Price
|HOPAIN01.CM
|5.204
|+0.010
|+0.19%
|07/21/26
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