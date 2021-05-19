Retail Fuel Price Indexes

Retail Fuel Price Indexes

Use our indexes on retail diesel and gas prices for research and analysis through cmdtyView Pro, our Excel Add-in, or over an API.

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5,000+ Daily Indexes

Our daily price indexes are calculated for over 5,000 areas throughout the United States. Whether you need county, state, or national pricing, we have it.

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Historical data is available in our APIs, cmdtyView Pro, and cmdtyView for Excel. Perform analysis and deep research with our suite of easy-to-use tools.

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With all of our cash commodity data, our users can stream live prices directly into Excel with the cmdtyView for Excel tool. Conduct research in minutes.

Barchart Retail Fuel Price Indexes

Price Index Symbol Value Day Change % Change Date
US Diesel Price HOPAUS01.CM 5.246 +0.001 +0.03% 07/21/26
US DEF Price HOPAUS02.CM 4.840 +0.002 +0.04% 07/21/26
US Regular Gas Price RBPAUS04.CM 3.860 +0.104 +2.77% 07/21/26
US Midgrade Gas Price RBPAUS05.CM 4.308 +0.107 +2.53% 07/21/26
US Premium Gas Price RBPAUS06.CM 4.687 +0.110 +2.39% 07/21/26
TN Diesel Price HOPATN01.CM 5.314 -0.004 -0.07% 07/21/26
CA Diesel Price HOPACA01.CM 6.603 +0.014 +0.21% 07/21/26
OK Diesel Price HOPAOK01.CM 4.914 +0.005 +0.09% 07/21/26
TX Diesel Price HOPATX01.CM 5.190 +0.011 +0.21% 07/21/26
IN Diesel Price HOPAIN01.CM 5.204 +0.010 +0.19% 07/21/26
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* Prices are end-of-day and represent only a small portion of our overall coverage. Subscribe to cmdtyView Pro or contact sales for more information on how you can perform deep analysis on energy markets.

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