Renewables Data & Services

Renewables Data & Services

Access global benchmark prices for renewable products, carbon credits, and alternative fuels. Analyze the market in our leading analytics platform cmdtyView.

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Renewables Prices and Data

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Content Source Region Country
Evolution Markets Nuclear Fuel Prices Evolution Markets EOD US
Evolution Markets RECs Prices Evolution Markets EOD US
Evolution Markets USA Carbon Prices Evolution Markets EOD US
Evolution Markets USA Emission Prices Evolution Markets EOD US
Prima Markets Global Biofuel Prices Prima Markets EOD Global
Prima Markets Low Carbon Fuels and Feedstocks Prima Markets EOD Global
SCB Ethanol Prices SCB EOD Global
SCB EU Biofuel Prices SCB EOD EU
SCB US Biofuel Prices SCB EOD US
SCB Weekly Commodity Prices SCB EOD Global
Agency Dataset Area Frequency Description
Barchart Futures Activity Global Daily Daily values of global futures volume and open interest in both nominal and notional terms. Notional values of futures volume and open interest allow for comparisons across exchange venues and investment vehicle. Easily compare the value traded between OTC products, ETFs, and futures.
CFTC Commitments of Traders United States Weekly The Commitment of Traders (COT) report, produced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the U.S. futures market. Data is available from the disaggregated report.
Energy Information Administration Petroleum & Other Liquids United States Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Annual The EIA's Petroleum & Other Liquids report provides statistics on crude oil, gasoline, ethanol and other liquid fuels. Information on petroleum prices, crude reserves, production, import and exports, movements and stocks are updated with varying frequencies.
Eurostat EU Energy European Union (EU) Annual The Eurostat Energy data grouping provides information on production, supply, consumption and availability of energy which is further categorized by the sources.
Statistics Canada Canadian Energy Canada Monthly, Annual Monthly statistics on supply and disposition of natural gas, petroleum products, crude oil and electric power selling price index in the Canada.
USDA AMS Ethanol Report United States Daily, Weekly The USDA AMS releases daily and weekly wholesale prices for Distillers Dried, Modified Wet, and Wet grains covering major states and regions across the USA.
Content Frequency Depth Options EOD History Tick History Region Country
CME Group - CBOT Realtime L2 Available 1978-03-03 2008-05-04 Americas US
CME Group - CME Realtime L2 Available 1978-03-23 2008-05-05 Americas US
CME Group - NYMEX Realtime L2 Available 1978-05-15 2008-05-05 Americas US
ICE Europe - Commodities Realtime L2 Available 1989-07-24 2008-05-05 EMEA United Kingdom
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange EOD Last Available 2005-05-09 - APAC China

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Evolution Markets Report

Evolution Markets Report

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US Grains Price Report

US Grains Price Report

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International Grain Price Report

International Grain Price Report

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SCB Group Price Report

SCB Group Price Report

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In the Barchart Commodities blog More 

Access Global Biofuels Data in cmdtyView
We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with PRIMA Markets! PRIMA is a leading research company for the low carbon fuels market, specializing in renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and feedstocks. By joining the CPN, they will make their biofuel prices available to users through cmdtyView Pro, cmdtyView Excel...
2021-05-19  |  Read More
Access Global Environmental Data
As a pioneer within the global energy and environmental markets, we’re thrilled to welcome Evolution Markets into our growing network of data providers and to provide clients with access to their unique datasets and analytics!  Through this new partnership, Evolution Markets will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN) ,...
2021-05-05  |  Read More
Impact of Ethanol Production on the Agriculture Industry
Ethanol, a renewable fuel typically produced from Corn, has historically been highlighted by the Renewable Fuels Standard as a key enabler of meeting global renewable energy goals. In recent years however the appeal of this biofuel has waned as alter...
2020-03-27  |  Read More
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