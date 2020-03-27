Renewables Data & Services

Barchart Futures Activity Global Daily Daily values of global futures volume and open interest in both nominal and notional terms. Notional values of futures volume and open interest allow for comparisons across exchange venues and investment vehicle. Easily compare the value traded between OTC products, ETFs, and futures.

CFTC Commitments of Traders United States Weekly The Commitment of Traders (COT) report, produced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the U.S. futures market. Data is available from the disaggregated report.

Energy Information Administration Petroleum & Other Liquids United States Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Annual The EIA's Petroleum & Other Liquids report provides statistics on crude oil, gasoline, ethanol and other liquid fuels. Information on petroleum prices, crude reserves, production, import and exports, movements and stocks are updated with varying frequencies.

Eurostat EU Energy European Union (EU) Annual The Eurostat Energy data grouping provides information on production, supply, consumption and availability of energy which is further categorized by the sources.

Statistics Canada Canadian Energy Canada Monthly, Annual Monthly statistics on supply and disposition of natural gas, petroleum products, crude oil and electric power selling price index in the Canada.