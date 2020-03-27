Renewables Data & Services
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Renewables Prices and Data
|Content
|Source
|Region
|Country
|Evolution Markets Nuclear Fuel Prices
|Evolution Markets
|EOD
|US
|Evolution Markets RECs Prices
|Evolution Markets
|EOD
|US
|Evolution Markets USA Carbon Prices
|Evolution Markets
|EOD
|US
|Evolution Markets USA Emission Prices
|Evolution Markets
|EOD
|US
|Prima Markets Global Biofuel Prices
|Prima Markets
|EOD
|Global
|Prima Markets Low Carbon Fuels and Feedstocks
|Prima Markets
|EOD
|Global
|SCB Ethanol Prices
|SCB
|EOD
|Global
|SCB EU Biofuel Prices
|SCB
|EOD
|EU
|SCB US Biofuel Prices
|SCB
|EOD
|US
|SCB Weekly Commodity Prices
|SCB
|EOD
|Global
|Agency
|Dataset
|Area
|Frequency
|Description
|Barchart
|Futures Activity
|Global
|Daily
|Daily values of global futures volume and open interest in both nominal and notional terms. Notional values of futures volume and open interest allow for comparisons across exchange venues and investment vehicle. Easily compare the value traded between OTC products, ETFs, and futures.
|CFTC
|Commitments of Traders
|United States
|Weekly
|The Commitment of Traders (COT) report, produced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the U.S. futures market. Data is available from the disaggregated report.
|Energy Information Administration
|Petroleum & Other Liquids
|United States
|Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Annual
|The EIA's Petroleum & Other Liquids report provides statistics on crude oil, gasoline, ethanol and other liquid fuels. Information on petroleum prices, crude reserves, production, import and exports, movements and stocks are updated with varying frequencies.
|Eurostat
|EU Energy
|European Union (EU)
|Annual
|The Eurostat Energy data grouping provides information on production, supply, consumption and availability of energy which is further categorized by the sources.
|Statistics Canada
|Canadian Energy
|Canada
|Monthly, Annual
|Monthly statistics on supply and disposition of natural gas, petroleum products, crude oil and electric power selling price index in the Canada.
|USDA
|AMS Ethanol Report
|United States
|Daily, Weekly
|The USDA AMS releases daily and weekly wholesale prices for Distillers Dried, Modified Wet, and Wet grains covering major states and regions across the USA.
|Content
|Frequency
|Depth
|Options
|EOD History
|Tick History
|Region
|Country
|CME Group - CBOT
|Realtime
|L2
|Available
|1978-03-03
|2008-05-04
|Americas
|US
|CME Group - CME
|Realtime
|L2
|Available
|1978-03-23
|2008-05-05
|Americas
|US
|CME Group - NYMEX
|Realtime
|L2
|Available
|1978-05-15
|2008-05-05
|Americas
|US
|ICE Europe - Commodities
|Realtime
|L2
|Available
|1989-07-24
|2008-05-05
|EMEA
|United Kingdom
|Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange
|EOD
|Last
|Available
|2005-05-09
|-
|APAC
|China
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