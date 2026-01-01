Your App.

Your Growers.

Marketplace connects your merchandisers to their customers, and provide farmers with access to scale tickets, contracts, balances, settlements and offers right on their phone.

Grain Marketplace Demo: AgTech Breakthrough 2024
Core Features ERP Data Integrations Grower Portal eSign Case Studies

Build Better Relationships with your Producers with Better Data and Information

Grain Marketplace Demo: CASH BIDS
CASH BIDS

Give producers easy access to cash bids from all of your locations in real-time. With better information, they can make faster grain marketing decisions.

ALERTS

Broadcast alerts to all of your producers, deliver them through push notifications, and bring them back into your app. Your producers will be more engaged than ever before!

Grain Marketplace Demo: ALERTS
Grain Marketplace Demo: CHAT
CHAT

Close deals faster with real-time chat capabilities. Negotiate offers in real-time with chat that links your desktop with your producer’s phones.

FUTURES

Make your app the go-to dashboard for your producers. Stream all the commodity futures data they rely on into a beautiful app that features your brand, bids, and merchandisers.

Grain Marketplace Demo: FUTURES
Grain Marketplace Demo: ONLINE GROWER PORTAL
ONLINE GROWER PORTALNEW!

The fully customized online grower portal, which is included with a subscription to Barchart's Marketplace apps, further empowers agribusinesses to connect more effectively with growers and streamline grain trading workflows.

Equip your Producers with Critical ERP Data and Information Right at Their Fingertips

Grain Marketplace Demo: SCALE TICKETS
SCALE TICKETS

Simple to understand scale ticket information delivered to your app. Give producers information they can use to manage their business more effectively.

CONTRACTS

Deliver real-time contract information to your producers in the palm of their hand. With contract data from your accounting provider, your producers will know exactly where they stand.

Grain Marketplace Demo: CONTRACTS
Grain Marketplace Demo: eSign
eSign

Create a one-stop-shop for contract execution, storage and delivery. With eSign capabilities you conveniently collect signatures on a contract and more efficiently do business with your producers.

BALANCES

See what grain you currently have in place with your producers across different locations. Market your grain better and move your business forward with live Balance information in your MarketplaceApp.

Grain Marketplace Demo: BALANCES
Grain Marketplace Demo: SETTLEMENTS
SETTLEMENTS

Easily display amount, status of payment and more with Settlements in your App. Give your producers the peace of mind knowing that their grain transaction has been completed.

Supply Your Customers with ERP Data from Industry-Leading Vendors

Agvance
AgTrax
Vertical Software
AgVantage Software
Cultura Technologies
Oakland
iRely
Beyond

The online grower portal gives agribusinesses the flexibility they need to operate more effectively and build lasting relationships with their growers

The platform, which is fully customized to your agribusiness, is powered by Barchart’s leading ERP connectivity, which allows growers to easily see contracts and scale tickets, evaluate offers, monitor cash bids, and follow breaking news all in one platform. Users can also export their data allowing for simple integration into farm management software.

The online grower portal

Execute Contracts Faster Than Ever Before with eSign

eSign allows you to manage contracts in the palm of your hand and execute them in seconds. With a simple push notification sent directly to your producer’s phone, you can create a seamless, efficient workflow.

eSign Process

Empower Your Producers with a Marketplace App

What sets us apart from our competitors? Hear what our customers have to say.

Case Study: Mercer Landmark

Discover how Mercer Landmark provides their users with convenient tools through their fully-branded Marketplace App
Case Study: Glacial Plains Cooperative

Learn how Glacial Plains Cooperative improved communication with their producers through their custom Marketplace App
Case Study: New Horizon Farms

Learn how New Horizon Farms supplies their users with up-to-date market information and tools through Marketplace
Case Study: Siouxland Energy Cooperative

Discover how Siouxland Energy Cooperative has improved the workflow of their producers using their Marketplace App
Case Study: Russell Grain

Discover how Russell Grain Better Communicates With Their Farmers

Ready to start building better relationships with your producers?

Contact our team today to schedule a demo.

Grow Your Business Faster Than You Thought Possible

Provide your producers with a fully-branded mobile app that connects them with your business wherever they are. With seamless integrations to the merchandiser's desktop and your grain accounting system - the choice is easy.