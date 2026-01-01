Say Hi!

Simply reach out to commodities@barchart.com and let us know you want AgTrax data delivered into your fully branded Marketplace app.

Get Connected

Since the integration work is already done, we'll reach out to AgTrax and let them know that you're ready to engage more directly with your producers. We can get your account setup in no time.

Your Brand. Your App. Fast.

We work with you to completely brand the app to your company, and after completely testing your AgTrax integration we'll publish it to the iOS App Store and Google Play. You'll be shocked how quickly we can work.