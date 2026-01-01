AgTrax
AgTrax, known as 'The Industry Standard' in grain accounting software, provides a flexible, integrated, user-friendly experience for all roles in your agribusinesses through personalized ERP data solutions.
Live Contracts and Tickets
Supply your producers with the ERP Data they need from industry-leader AgTrax in a custom, modern and user-friendly mobile application.
Build Better Relationships
Build better relationships through your fully-branded Marketplace App, giving producers the information they need to make better decisions for their ag business.
Streamline your Workflow
Marketplace Apps connect seamlessly to cmdtyView Pro - the leading merchandiser desktop solutions - through offer management, chat, and grower data.
Next Steps
Say Hi!
Simply reach out to commodities@barchart.com and let us know you want AgTrax data delivered into your fully branded Marketplace app.
Get Connected
Since the integration work is already done, we'll reach out to AgTrax and let them know that you're ready to engage more directly with your producers. We can get your account setup in no time.
Your Brand. Your App. Fast.
We work with you to completely brand the app to your company, and after completely testing your AgTrax integration we'll publish it to the iOS App Store and Google Play. You'll be shocked how quickly we can work.
Engage Your Producers
Our top-notch client services team will work with you on marketing and distribution of the app out to your growers. They'll be viewing their accounting data and making offers to you through your app before you know it.
Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network
Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.
Free Commodity Reports
Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.