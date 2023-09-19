Barchart Predicts Corn and Soybean Yield Will Exceed The USDA’s Latest Forecast

Hey there, agriculture aficionados and crop connoisseurs! Buckle up, because we've got some exciting news! We just released our November 2023 Crop Production and Yield Forecasts for US corn and soybeans. The most recent report sees end-of-season yield at 183.7 (bu/ac) for Corn, which is 8.8 (bu/ac) above the USDA’s...