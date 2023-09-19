Crop Production and Yield Forecasts
County-Level Data
Gain enhanced access to accurate local yield and production estimates near your primary facilities through our county-level data available via API or cmdtyView Pro.
Partnership with
By leveraging Planet's data, Barchart can now provide measurements with improved accuracy of US soil conditions and yield throughout the growing season.
Build Pricing Models
With forecast data that is ahead of the curve you can build robust pricing models for futures. Combine with our basis forecasts to customize a crop marketing strategy.
Crop Production Forecasts
For access to US Crop Production Forecasts, please contact us directly.
|Instrument
|Symbol
|Value
|Unit
|Change
|% Change
|Date*
|CA Wheat, Spring Production Forecast
|ZWDACA-BIW.CM
|918
|M bu
|0
|+0.02%
|11/21/23
|CA Wheat, Spring Yield Forecast
|ZWYACA-BIW.CM
|48.11
|bu/ac
|+0.01
|+0.02%
|11/21/23
|CA Wheat, Spring Area Harvested Forecast
|ZWHACA-BIW.CM
|19.08
|M ac
|0
|0%
|11/21/23
|CA Corn Production Forecast
|ZCDACA-BIW.CM
|592
|M bu
|-18
|-3.07%
|11/21/23
|CA Corn Yield Forecast
|ZCYACA-BIW.CM
|157.93
|bu/ac
|-4.86
|-3.07%
|11/21/23
|CA Corn Area Harvested Forecast
|ZCHACA-BIW.CM
|3.75
|M ac
|0
|0%
|11/21/23
|CA Soybean Production Forecast
|ZSDACA-BIW.CM
|254
|M bu
|+4
|+1.61%
|11/21/23
|CA Soybean Yield Forecast
|ZSYACA-BIW.CM
|45.51
|bu/ac
|+0.73
|+1.61%
|11/21/23
|CA Soybean Area Harvested Forecast
|ZSHACA-BIW.CM
|5.59
|M ac
|0
|0%
|11/21/23
|Instrument
|Symbol
|Value
|Unit
|Change
|% Change
|Date*
|BR Corn Production Forecast
|ZCDABR-BIW.CM
|108
|M mt
|-2
|-2.17%
|04/16/24
|BR Corn Yield Forecast
|ZCYABR-BIW.CM
|5,313
|kg/h
|-120.74
|-2.27%
|04/16/24
|BR Soybean Production Forecast
|ZSDABR-BIW.CM
|159
|M mt
|+1
|+0.66%
|04/16/24
|BR Soybean Yield Forecast
|ZSYABR-BIW.CM
|3,511
|kg/h
|+18.63
|+0.53%
|04/16/24
|Instrument
|Symbol
|Value
|Unit
|Change
|% Change
|Date*
|AR Corn Production Forecast
|ZCDAAR-BIW.CM
|60
|M mt
|0
|+0.05%
|04/16/24
|AR Corn Yield Forecast
|ZCYAAR-BIW.CM
|8,271
|kg/h
|+4.00
|+0.05%
|04/16/24
|AR Soybean Production Forecast
|ZSDAAR-BIW.CM
|52
|M mt
|0
|-0.13%
|04/16/24
|AR Soybean Yield Forecast
|ZSYAAR-BIW.CM
|2,574
|kg/h
|-3.47
|-0.13%
|04/16/24
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