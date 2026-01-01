Commodity Fundamentals Data

ESMA Commodities Derivatives Weekly Position Reporting System European Union (EU) Weekly Apr 20, 2018 The Commodities Derivatives Weekly Position Reporting System provides weekly aggregate positions in commodity derivatives, emission allowances, or their derivatives traded on a trading venue, categorized by the types of persons defined in Article 58(1)(a) of MiFID II.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Situation United States Monthly Jan 31, 1939 The BLS produces statistics on Current Employment Statistics (CES) for the detailed industry estimates of nonfarm employment, hours and earnings of workers on payrolls in the US, and is further categorized by geographic areas and regions.

Bureau of Labor Statistics PPI United States Monthly Jan 31, 1994 The BLS produces the Producer Price Index (PPI) to measure price change from the perspective of the seller. The source produces PPI statistics which are classified by industry and commodity and Commodity-based Final Demand-Intermediate Demand (FD-ID) system.

Energy Information Administration Natural Gas United States Weekly Jan 01, 2010 This report provides users with information about the US natural gas inventories held in underground storage facilities which is updated every week.

ERS US Wheat Outlook United States Annual Jan 01, 1901 The ERS produces statistics on wheat - including the five classes of wheat: HRW, HRS, SRW, White and Durum. The data covers the yield, harvested/planted area and production for the different classes of wheat at the national level.

SAGIS South African Grain and Oilseeds South Africa Monthly Dec 31, 1917 The SAGIS Grain and Oilseeds Monthly Data is a monthly report providing estimates of supply and demand for major grains and oilseeds. This dataset provides information on the production, consumption, imports, exports and inventory of grains and oilseeds in the South Africa.

MPTT Corrientes Market Prices Argentina Daily, Weekly Jul 07, 2020 The Ministry of Production and Labor of Argentina was a portfolio of the National Public Administration with competences in productive development, industry, commerce, agriculture, livestock, fishing, labor and employment.

UNICA South-Central Harvest Update Brazil Bi-weekly, Annual Mar 31, 2010 UNICA provides detailed harvest and production data for sugar and ethanol in Brazil's South-Central region. Includes Bi-weekly harvest reports and annual data.

ICE ICE Certified Stocks United States Daily Aug 30, 2010 ICE Exchange Certified Stocks reports for coffee and cocoa.

EEX EEX Ag Indices European Union (EU) Weekly, Monthly Nov 12, 2009 The EEX Agricultural Indices are weekly benchmarks published by the European Energy Exchange (EEX), reflecting physical market prices for key dairy and potato products across Europe. These indices serve as the settlement reference for corresponding EEX futures contracts, covering major European dairy categories.

ICE ICE Commodity Report European Union (EU) Daily Jan 02, 2024 ICE Exchange London Cocoa stock figures.

US Army Corps of Engineers Lock Performance Monitoring System United States Weekly Jan 04, 2003 This dataset provides weekly information on the amount (in tons), location, and commodity of barged grain, along with the number, location, direction, and type of barges transiting the last lock on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

Baker Hughes Baker Hughes Active Rig Count Global Weekly, Monthly Jan 01,1985 The data set provides weekly and monthly census of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the United States, Canada and outside North America.

Eurostat EU Proteins European Union (EU) Annual Dec 31, 2006 The Eurostat Proteins data grouping provides important statistics on fisheries, fishing vessels, livestocks, meat and dairy production and prices for the European countries.

Eurostat EU Other European Union (EU) Annual Dec 31, 2000 This group of data series from Eurostat provides information on agricultural holding categorized by country and crops, inventory of livestocks by country, agricultural area distribution and statistics on farm labor by country.

CEASA CEASA Wholesale Prices Brazil Daily Dec 02, 2019 The CEASA Wholesale Prices report cover wholesale prices for food commodities reported by major wholesale markets across Brazil. The report covers prices for fruits, vegetables, legumes, seafood, meat and poultry.

Statistics Canada Canadian Economics Canada Monthly, Quarterly, Annual Jan 01, 1914 Monthly statistics on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by industry, Farm Product Price Index (FPPI) and Consumer Price Index in the Canada.

CEPEA HFBRASIL Wholesale Prices Brazil Daily, Weekly Jan 01, 2000 The Hortifruti team dedicated to the economic aspects of the fruit and vegetable sectors. This team conducts market studies that identify problems and opportunities, proposes solutions that benefit not only the production of fruits and vegetables, but these chains as a whole, including the consumer.

USDA Federal Grain Inspection Service United States Weekly Jan 06, 1983 The Federal Grain Inspection Services' data includes historical volumes of U.S. grains inspected for export from major U.S. port regions and countries of destination.

BAGE Agricultural Outlook Argentina Annual Dec 31, 2020 The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, the oldest business entity in the country, was born a year after the National Constitution was enacted, on May 15, 1854.

MCDBA Wholesale Prices Argentina Daily, Monthly Jan 31, 2016 The Central Market of Buenos Aires is the fruit and vegetable trading center that supplies the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires. List of prices of fruits and vegetables that arise from the survey carried out in the Central Market of Buenos Aires by the Department of Statistics and Prices, and by the Social Commitment of Supply.

CFTC Commitments of Traders United States Weekly Jun 13, 2006 The Commitment of Traders (COT) report, produced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the U.S. futures market. Data is available from the disaggregated report.

CONAB Harvest Historical Series Brazil Annual Dec 31, 1977 In order to provide data and strategic information and to comply with the Agricultural Policy, Conab (National Supply Company) is responsible for surveying and evaluating the Brazilian crops of grains, fibers, coffee and sugar cane.

USDA AMS Ethanol Report United States Daily, Weekly Jan 04, 2000 The USDA AMS releases daily and weekly wholesale prices for Distillers Dried, Modified Wet, and Wet grains covering major states and regions across the USA.

USDA AMS Poultry United States Daily, Weekly Jan 03, 200 The USDA AMS releases wholesale prices for different poultry commodities including chicken, eggs and turkey. The prices for commodites are broken down to various cuts and conditions for different regions across the USA.

USDA NASS Crops United States Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Annual Dec 31, 1866 The USDA NASS provides a wide range of data and statistics for area harvested, yield, production, stocks, and prices for grains, livestocks, and vegetables produced in the US.

IBGE National Indicators Brazil Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly Dec 31, 1974 IBGE Indicators provide monthly, quarterly, and yearly data for economic, social, and agricultural indicators in Brazil.

Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI United States Monthly Oct 31, 1973 The BLS produces the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the US which is further categorized by geographic areas and regions. The source produces statistics for the nation, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and about 450 metropolitan areas and divisions.

Bureau of Economic Analysis Personal Income and Outlays United States Monthly, Quarterly, Annual Dec 31, 1929 The Bureau of Economic Analysis produces economic statistics on personal income to gauge the economy's health describe how US workers and businesses are faring. This report includes information about personal income at the national, state, and county levels.

Statistics Canada Canadian Energy Canada Monthly, Annual Jan 01, 1973 Monthly statistics on supply and disposition of natural gas, petroleum products, crude oil and electric power selling price index in the Canada.

AIMIS Canada: Outlook for Principal Field Crops Canada Monthly Mar 19, 2020 The Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Outlook for Principal Field Crops report provides timely market information, supply and disposition analysis on the situation and outlook for Canadian principal field crops, including grains, oilseeds, pulses and special crops.

CEPEA CEPEA Agricultural Prices Brazil Daily, Monthly Jul 01, 1994 The Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA) that conducts research on the dynamics of functioning of agribusiness providing wholesale price indicators for major commodities to help businesses analyze market prices. CEPEA data covers wholesale prices for ethanol, grains, dairy, meat, poultry and cattle.

Eurostat EU Energy European Union (EU) Annual Dec 31, 2004 The Eurostat Energy data grouping provides information on production, supply, consumption and availability of energy which is further categorized by the sources.

Energy Information Administration Petroleum & Other Liquids United States Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Annual Dec 31, 1870 The EIA's Petroleum & Other Liquids report provides statistics on crude oil, gasoline, ethanol and other liquid fuels. Information on petroleum prices, crude reserves, production, import and exports, movements and stocks are updated with varying frequencies.

MPOB Malaysia Palm Oil Prices Malaysia Daily Jan 02, 2008 The Malaysian Palm Oil Board releases daily wholesale prices for Crude Palm Oil to help palm oil industry to plan their trading and business decisions faster and more accurately.

IBGE Municipal Agricultural Production Brazil Annual Dec 31, 1974 The Census of Agriculture investigates information on agricultural establishments and agricultural activities developed inside them, aiming at producing either for living or sales. IBGE provides agricultural data of planted acreage, harvested acreage, yield, and production of the crops produced in Brazil.

Eurostat EU Crops European Union (EU) Annual Dec 31, 2007 The Eurostat Crop data grouping provides important statistics on agricultural area by categories, production of grains, vegetables, fruits, pulses, cereals and other crops.

Barchart Futures Activity Global Daily Jul 01, 1959 Daily values of global futures volume and open interest in both nominal and notional terms. Notional values of futures volume and open interest allow for comparisons across exchange venues and investment vehicle. Easily compare the value traded between OTC products, ETFs, and futures.

United States Census Bureau Economic Indicators United States Monthly Dec 31, 1997 The United States Census Bureau (USCB) is the nation's leading provider of quality data about it's people and economy. Their Economic Indicators data set provides information on advance economic indicators, construction spending, manufacturing and trade inventories and sales, new residential construction and sales.

USDA NASS Vegetables United States Weekly, Monthly, Annual Jan 01, 1980 The NASS Vegetable datasets provide acreage planted and harvested, yield production, disposition, utilization, price, and value for vegetable commodities produced in the United States. Data for each commodity is presented on a national basis and on a state basis for major production/processing states.

USDA NASS Fruits and Tree Nuts United States Weekly, Monthly, Annual Dec 31, 1980 The NASS Fruits and Tree Nuts reports provide estimates of crop acreage, condition, yield, production, price, value of production, and disposition of the crops produced across the United States. The datasets provide values for the major production states and US totals for each respective commodity.

USDA NASS Proteins United States Monthly, Quarterly, Annual Dec 01, 1866 The USDA NASS produces statistics on production of meat, nuts, dairy, commercial meat and livestock slaughter. Stock information on frozen red meat, nuts, dairy products and poultry in cold storage is also available.

USDA WASDE Global Annual Jan 1, 1961 The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates is a monthly report providing statistics on forecast of supply and demand for major crops and livestock. These datasets provide information on the production, consumption, imports, exports and inventory of grains and cotton.

Bureau of Economic Analysis Domestic Product and Income United States Quarterly, Annual Dec 31, 1929 The Bureau of Economic Analysis produces authoritative economic measures that enable government, business decision-makers, researchers, and the American public to follow and understand the performance of the nation's economy. This report includes information about the US GDP by nation, state and industry.

Statistics Canada Canadian Proteins Canada Monthly, Quarterly, Annual Jan 01, 1906 The StatCan Proteins data grouping provides information on production, disposition and prices of dairy, meat, poultry and aquaculture in Canada.

Eurostat EU Economics European Union (EU) Annual Dec 31, 1997 The Eurostat Econ grouping contains datasets that provide important statistics on production, selling price and producer prices for dairy, grains, livestock and crops.

Statistics Canada Canadian Crops Canada Monthly, Annual Jan 01, 1908 The StatCan Crops data grouping provides information on production, prices, export and supply of grains, crops and cannabis updated on a monthly basis.

USDA AMS Speciality Crops North America Daily Jan 03, 2000 The USDA AMS releases daily wholesale prices for speciality crops which include fruits, vegetables, Herbs and Nuts commodities covering major city terminals in USA, Canada and Mexico. The prices for speciality crops commodities are further differentiated by the commodities` growing origin, variety, size, package and grade.

USDA World Markets and Trade Global Monthly Aug 10, 2006 THE FAS releases data on global, trade, production, consumption and stocks of world trade in grains and oilseeds. The report covers wheat, rice, coarse grains, oilseeds and products data.

USDA AMS Dairy Reports United States Weekly, Monthly Mar 03, 2012 The USDA collects and releases sales information for products used in Federal Milk Marketing Order milk pricing formulas. These reports provide weekly sale prices for Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Dry Whey, and Nonfat Dry Milk. Also, the calculated monthly prices for class II, III, and IV dairy products.

MAGYP Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing Data Argentina Annual Dec 31, 1969 MAGYP plans and executes public policies related to the agricultural, livestock, dairy and fishing sectors, seeking the proper balance between productivity, sustainability and territorial distribution. It also provides the series of agricultural statistics, by crop, season, province and party / department of the Argentine Republic.

USDA AMS Livestock United States Daily Jan 11, 2013 The USDA AMS releases daily beef and pork cutout selling prices and quantities of all wholesale pork and beef sold by packers and cattle slaughtering firms. The cutout prices and quantities are further broken into primal and subprimal cuts.

USDA U.S. Export Sales United States Weekly Jan 7, 1999 The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), is the U.S. federal executive department responsible for developing and executing federal laws related to farming, forestry, and food. The report provides information on outstanding export sales and exports by country, region and marketing year for grains produced in the US.