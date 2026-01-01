Commodity Fundamentals Data
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|Agency
|Dataset
|Area
|Frequency
|Start Date
|Description
|Agency
|Dataset
|Area
|Frequency
|Start Date
|Description
|ESMA
|Commodities Derivatives Weekly Position Reporting System
|European Union (EU)
|Weekly
|Apr 20, 2018
|The Commodities Derivatives Weekly Position Reporting System provides weekly aggregate positions in commodity derivatives, emission allowances, or their derivatives traded on a trading venue, categorized by the types of persons defined in Article 58(1)(a) of MiFID II.
|Bureau of Labor Statistics
|Employment Situation
|United States
|Monthly
|Jan 31, 1939
|The BLS produces statistics on Current Employment Statistics (CES) for the detailed industry estimates of nonfarm employment, hours and earnings of workers on payrolls in the US, and is further categorized by geographic areas and regions.
|Bureau of Labor Statistics
|PPI
|United States
|Monthly
|Jan 31, 1994
|The BLS produces the Producer Price Index (PPI) to measure price change from the perspective of the seller. The source produces PPI statistics which are classified by industry and commodity and Commodity-based Final Demand-Intermediate Demand (FD-ID) system.
|Energy Information Administration
|Natural Gas
|United States
|Weekly
|Jan 01, 2010
|This report provides users with information about the US natural gas inventories held in underground storage facilities which is updated every week.
|ERS
|US Wheat Outlook
|United States
|Annual
|Jan 01, 1901
|The ERS produces statistics on wheat - including the five classes of wheat: HRW, HRS, SRW, White and Durum. The data covers the yield, harvested/planted area and production for the different classes of wheat at the national level.
|SAGIS
|South African Grain and Oilseeds
|South Africa
|Monthly
|Dec 31, 1917
|The SAGIS Grain and Oilseeds Monthly Data is a monthly report providing estimates of supply and demand for major grains and oilseeds. This dataset provides information on the production, consumption, imports, exports and inventory of grains and oilseeds in the South Africa.
|MPTT
|Corrientes Market Prices
|Argentina
|Daily, Weekly
|Jul 07, 2020
|The Ministry of Production and Labor of Argentina was a portfolio of the National Public Administration with competences in productive development, industry, commerce, agriculture, livestock, fishing, labor and employment.
|UNICA
|South-Central Harvest Update
|Brazil
|Bi-weekly, Annual
|Mar 31, 2010
|UNICA provides detailed harvest and production data for sugar and ethanol in Brazil's South-Central region. Includes Bi-weekly harvest reports and annual data.
|ICE
|ICE Certified Stocks
|United States
|Daily
|Aug 30, 2010
|ICE Exchange Certified Stocks reports for coffee and cocoa.
|EEX
|EEX Ag Indices
|European Union (EU)
|Weekly, Monthly
|Nov 12, 2009
|The EEX Agricultural Indices are weekly benchmarks published by the European Energy Exchange (EEX), reflecting physical market prices for key dairy and potato products across Europe. These indices serve as the settlement reference for corresponding EEX futures contracts, covering major European dairy categories.
|ICE
|ICE Commodity Report
|European Union (EU)
|Daily
|Jan 02, 2024
|ICE Exchange London Cocoa stock figures.
|US Army Corps of Engineers
|Lock Performance Monitoring System
|United States
|Weekly
|Jan 04, 2003
|This dataset provides weekly information on the amount (in tons), location, and commodity of barged grain, along with the number, location, direction, and type of barges transiting the last lock on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.
|Baker Hughes
|Baker Hughes Active Rig Count
|Global
|Weekly, Monthly
|Jan 01,1985
|The data set provides weekly and monthly census of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the United States, Canada and outside North America.
|Eurostat
|EU Proteins
|European Union (EU)
|Annual
|Dec 31, 2006
|The Eurostat Proteins data grouping provides important statistics on fisheries, fishing vessels, livestocks, meat and dairy production and prices for the European countries.
|Eurostat
|EU Other
|European Union (EU)
|Annual
|Dec 31, 2000
|This group of data series from Eurostat provides information on agricultural holding categorized by country and crops, inventory of livestocks by country, agricultural area distribution and statistics on farm labor by country.
|CEASA
|CEASA Wholesale Prices
|Brazil
|Daily
|Dec 02, 2019
|The CEASA Wholesale Prices report cover wholesale prices for food commodities reported by major wholesale markets across Brazil. The report covers prices for fruits, vegetables, legumes, seafood, meat and poultry.
|Statistics Canada
|Canadian Economics
|Canada
|Monthly, Quarterly, Annual
|Jan 01, 1914
|Monthly statistics on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by industry, Farm Product Price Index (FPPI) and Consumer Price Index in the Canada.
|CEPEA
|HFBRASIL Wholesale Prices
|Brazil
|Daily, Weekly
|Jan 01, 2000
|The Hortifruti team dedicated to the economic aspects of the fruit and vegetable sectors. This team conducts market studies that identify problems and opportunities, proposes solutions that benefit not only the production of fruits and vegetables, but these chains as a whole, including the consumer.
|USDA
|Federal Grain Inspection Service
|United States
|Weekly
|Jan 06, 1983
|The Federal Grain Inspection Services' data includes historical volumes of U.S. grains inspected for export from major U.S. port regions and countries of destination.
|BAGE
|Agricultural Outlook
|Argentina
|Annual
|Dec 31, 2020
|The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, the oldest business entity in the country, was born a year after the National Constitution was enacted, on May 15, 1854.
|MCDBA
|Wholesale Prices
|Argentina
|Daily, Monthly
|Jan 31, 2016
|The Central Market of Buenos Aires is the fruit and vegetable trading center that supplies the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires. List of prices of fruits and vegetables that arise from the survey carried out in the Central Market of Buenos Aires by the Department of Statistics and Prices, and by the Social Commitment of Supply.
|CFTC
|Commitments of Traders
|United States
|Weekly
|Jun 13, 2006
|The Commitment of Traders (COT) report, produced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the U.S. futures market. Data is available from the disaggregated report.
|CONAB
|Harvest Historical Series
|Brazil
|Annual
|Dec 31, 1977
|In order to provide data and strategic information and to comply with the Agricultural Policy, Conab (National Supply Company) is responsible for surveying and evaluating the Brazilian crops of grains, fibers, coffee and sugar cane.
|USDA
|AMS Ethanol Report
|United States
|Daily, Weekly
|Jan 04, 2000
|The USDA AMS releases daily and weekly wholesale prices for Distillers Dried, Modified Wet, and Wet grains covering major states and regions across the USA.
|USDA
|AMS Poultry
|United States
|Daily, Weekly
|Jan 03, 200
|The USDA AMS releases wholesale prices for different poultry commodities including chicken, eggs and turkey. The prices for commodites are broken down to various cuts and conditions for different regions across the USA.
|USDA
|NASS Crops
|United States
|Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Annual
|Dec 31, 1866
|The USDA NASS provides a wide range of data and statistics for area harvested, yield, production, stocks, and prices for grains, livestocks, and vegetables produced in the US.
|IBGE
|National Indicators
|Brazil
|Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly
|Dec 31, 1974
|IBGE Indicators provide monthly, quarterly, and yearly data for economic, social, and agricultural indicators in Brazil.
|Bureau of Labor Statistics
|CPI
|United States
|Monthly
|Oct 31, 1973
|The BLS produces the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the US which is further categorized by geographic areas and regions. The source produces statistics for the nation, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and about 450 metropolitan areas and divisions.
|Bureau of Economic Analysis
|Personal Income and Outlays
|United States
|Monthly, Quarterly, Annual
|Dec 31, 1929
|The Bureau of Economic Analysis produces economic statistics on personal income to gauge the economy's health describe how US workers and businesses are faring. This report includes information about personal income at the national, state, and county levels.
|Statistics Canada
|Canadian Energy
|Canada
|Monthly, Annual
|Jan 01, 1973
|Monthly statistics on supply and disposition of natural gas, petroleum products, crude oil and electric power selling price index in the Canada.
|AIMIS
|Canada: Outlook for Principal Field Crops
|Canada
|Monthly
|Mar 19, 2020
|The Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Outlook for Principal Field Crops report provides timely market information, supply and disposition analysis on the situation and outlook for Canadian principal field crops, including grains, oilseeds, pulses and special crops.
|CEPEA
|CEPEA Agricultural Prices
|Brazil
|Daily, Monthly
|Jul 01, 1994
|The Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA) that conducts research on the dynamics of functioning of agribusiness providing wholesale price indicators for major commodities to help businesses analyze market prices. CEPEA data covers wholesale prices for ethanol, grains, dairy, meat, poultry and cattle.
|Eurostat
|EU Energy
|European Union (EU)
|Annual
|Dec 31, 2004
|The Eurostat Energy data grouping provides information on production, supply, consumption and availability of energy which is further categorized by the sources.
|Energy Information Administration
|Petroleum & Other Liquids
|United States
|Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Annual
|Dec 31, 1870
|The EIA's Petroleum & Other Liquids report provides statistics on crude oil, gasoline, ethanol and other liquid fuels. Information on petroleum prices, crude reserves, production, import and exports, movements and stocks are updated with varying frequencies.
|MPOB
|Malaysia Palm Oil Prices
|Malaysia
|Daily
|Jan 02, 2008
|The Malaysian Palm Oil Board releases daily wholesale prices for Crude Palm Oil to help palm oil industry to plan their trading and business decisions faster and more accurately.
|IBGE
|Municipal Agricultural Production
|Brazil
|Annual
|Dec 31, 1974
|The Census of Agriculture investigates information on agricultural establishments and agricultural activities developed inside them, aiming at producing either for living or sales. IBGE provides agricultural data of planted acreage, harvested acreage, yield, and production of the crops produced in Brazil.
|Eurostat
|EU Crops
|European Union (EU)
|Annual
|Dec 31, 2007
|The Eurostat Crop data grouping provides important statistics on agricultural area by categories, production of grains, vegetables, fruits, pulses, cereals and other crops.
|Barchart
|Futures Activity
|Global
|Daily
|Jul 01, 1959
|Daily values of global futures volume and open interest in both nominal and notional terms. Notional values of futures volume and open interest allow for comparisons across exchange venues and investment vehicle. Easily compare the value traded between OTC products, ETFs, and futures.
|United States Census Bureau
|Economic Indicators
|United States
|Monthly
|Dec 31, 1997
|The United States Census Bureau (USCB) is the nation's leading provider of quality data about it's people and economy. Their Economic Indicators data set provides information on advance economic indicators, construction spending, manufacturing and trade inventories and sales, new residential construction and sales.
|USDA
|NASS Vegetables
|United States
|Weekly, Monthly, Annual
|Jan 01, 1980
|The NASS Vegetable datasets provide acreage planted and harvested, yield production, disposition, utilization, price, and value for vegetable commodities produced in the United States. Data for each commodity is presented on a national basis and on a state basis for major production/processing states.
|USDA
|NASS Fruits and Tree Nuts
|United States
|Weekly, Monthly, Annual
|Dec 31, 1980
|The NASS Fruits and Tree Nuts reports provide estimates of crop acreage, condition, yield, production, price, value of production, and disposition of the crops produced across the United States. The datasets provide values for the major production states and US totals for each respective commodity.
|USDA
|NASS Proteins
|United States
|Monthly, Quarterly, Annual
|Dec 01, 1866
|The USDA NASS produces statistics on production of meat, nuts, dairy, commercial meat and livestock slaughter. Stock information on frozen red meat, nuts, dairy products and poultry in cold storage is also available.
|USDA
|WASDE
|Global
|Annual
|Jan 1, 1961
|The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates is a monthly report providing statistics on forecast of supply and demand for major crops and livestock. These datasets provide information on the production, consumption, imports, exports and inventory of grains and cotton.
|Bureau of Economic Analysis
|Domestic Product and Income
|United States
|Quarterly, Annual
|Dec 31, 1929
|The Bureau of Economic Analysis produces authoritative economic measures that enable government, business decision-makers, researchers, and the American public to follow and understand the performance of the nation's economy. This report includes information about the US GDP by nation, state and industry.
|Statistics Canada
|Canadian Proteins
|Canada
|Monthly, Quarterly, Annual
|Jan 01, 1906
|The StatCan Proteins data grouping provides information on production, disposition and prices of dairy, meat, poultry and aquaculture in Canada.
|Eurostat
|EU Economics
|European Union (EU)
|Annual
|Dec 31, 1997
|The Eurostat Econ grouping contains datasets that provide important statistics on production, selling price and producer prices for dairy, grains, livestock and crops.
|Statistics Canada
|Canadian Crops
|Canada
|Monthly, Annual
|Jan 01, 1908
|The StatCan Crops data grouping provides information on production, prices, export and supply of grains, crops and cannabis updated on a monthly basis.
|USDA
|AMS Speciality Crops
|North America
|Daily
|Jan 03, 2000
|The USDA AMS releases daily wholesale prices for speciality crops which include fruits, vegetables, Herbs and Nuts commodities covering major city terminals in USA, Canada and Mexico. The prices for speciality crops commodities are further differentiated by the commodities` growing origin, variety, size, package and grade.
|USDA
|World Markets and Trade
|Global
|Monthly
|Aug 10, 2006
|THE FAS releases data on global, trade, production, consumption and stocks of world trade in grains and oilseeds. The report covers wheat, rice, coarse grains, oilseeds and products data.
|USDA
|AMS Dairy Reports
|United States
|Weekly, Monthly
|Mar 03, 2012
|The USDA collects and releases sales information for products used in Federal Milk Marketing Order milk pricing formulas. These reports provide weekly sale prices for Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Dry Whey, and Nonfat Dry Milk. Also, the calculated monthly prices for class II, III, and IV dairy products.
|MAGYP
|Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing Data
|Argentina
|Annual
|Dec 31, 1969
|MAGYP plans and executes public policies related to the agricultural, livestock, dairy and fishing sectors, seeking the proper balance between productivity, sustainability and territorial distribution. It also provides the series of agricultural statistics, by crop, season, province and party / department of the Argentine Republic.
|USDA
|AMS Livestock
|United States
|Daily
|Jan 11, 2013
|The USDA AMS releases daily beef and pork cutout selling prices and quantities of all wholesale pork and beef sold by packers and cattle slaughtering firms. The cutout prices and quantities are further broken into primal and subprimal cuts.
|USDA
|U.S. Export Sales
|United States
|Weekly
|Jan 7, 1999
|The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), is the U.S. federal executive department responsible for developing and executing federal laws related to farming, forestry, and food. The report provides information on outstanding export sales and exports by country, region and marketing year for grains produced in the US.
|USDA
|Grain Transportation Report
|United States
|Weekly, Quarterly
|Jan 4, 1995
|The weekly Grain Transportation Report covers developments affecting the transport of grain, both in the domestic and international marketplace. This weekly publication reports on the latest volume and price data for barges, railroads, trucks, and ocean vessels involved in the transport of grain.