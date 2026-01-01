Commodity Statistics and Fundamental Data

European Securities and Markets Authority Weekly Jan 05, 2018 The MiFID II Commodity Derivatives Position Report is a weekly publication mandated by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) under Article 58 of MiFID II. It shows the aggregate positions held by different categories of participants in commodity derivatives and emission allowances traded on EU trading venues. The data is sourced from reports published by each venue.

EEX Ag Weekly, Monthly Nov 12, 2009 The EEX Agricultural Indices are weekly benchmarks published by the European Energy Exchange (EEX), reflecting physical market prices for key dairy and potato products across Europe. These indices serve as the settlement reference for corresponding EEX futures contracts, covering major European dairy categories.

Baker Hughes Weekly, Monthly Jan 01,1985 The Baker Hughes provides weekly and monthly census of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the United States, Canada and outside North America.

Barchart Daily Jul 01, 1959 Daily values of global futures volume and open interest in both nominal and notional terms. Notional values of futures volume and open interest allow for comparisons across exchange venues and investment vehicle. Easily compare the value traded between OTC products, ETFs, and futures.

Bureau of Economic Analysis Monthly, Quarterly, Annual Dec 31, 1929 The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis provides accurate and objective data about the US economy including US GDP, consumer spending, personal income and saving numbers etc.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Monthly Jan 31, 1939 The Bureau of Labor Statistics measures labor market activity, working conditions, price changes, and productivity in the U.S. economy to support public and private decision making.

CFTC Weekly Jun 13, 2006 The Commitment of Traders (COT) report, produced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the U.S. futures market. Data is available from the disaggregated report.

Energy Information Administration Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Annual Dec 31, 1870 The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

Eurostat Annual Dec 31, 1997 The Eurostat produces European statisitics in partnership with National Statistical Institutes and other national authorities in the EU Member States providing high quality statistics and data on Europe.

MPOB Daily Jan 02, 2008 The Malaysian Palm Oil Board releases daily wholesale prices for Crude Palm Oil to help palm oil industry to plan their trading and business decisions faster and more accurately.

Statistics Canada Monthly, Quarterly, Annual Jan 01, 1906 Statistics Canada produces important statistics to better understand the Canada's population, resources, economy and agriculture.

United States Census Bureau Monthly Dec 31, 1997 The United States Census Bureau (USCB) is the nation's leading provider of quality data about its people and economy. Their Economic Indicators data set provides information on advance economic indicators, construction spending, manufacturing and trade inventories and sales, new residential construction and sales.

US Army Corps of Engineers Weekly Jan 04, 2003 The USACE provides weekly information on the amount (in tons), location, and commodity of barged grain, along with the number, location, direction, and type of barges transiting the last lock on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

USDA Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Annual Dec 01, 1866 The USDA provides data on production, consumption, stocks and price received for variety of agricultural commodities produced in the US.

Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics Annual Dec 31, 1974 Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) investigates information on agricultural establishments and agricultural activities developed inside Brazil, aiming at producing either for living or sales.

National Supply Company Annual Dec 31, 1977 In order to provide data and strategic information and to comply with the Agricultural Policy, CONAB is responsible for surveying and evaluating the Brazilian crops of grains, fibers, coffee and sugar cane.

Ministry of Agriculture Annual Dec 31, 1969 MAGYP plans and executes public policies related to the agricultural, livestock, dairy and fishing sectors, seeking the proper balance between productivity, sustainability and territorial distribution. It also provides the series of agricultural statistics, by crop, season, province and party / department of the Argentine Republic.

Central Market of Buenos Aires Daily, Monthly Jan 31, 2016 The Central Market of Buenos Aires is the fruit and vegetable trading center that supplies the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires. List of prices of fruits and vegetables that arise from the survey carried out in the Central Market of Buenos Aires by the Department of Statistics and Prices, and by the Social Commitment of Supply.

University of São Paulo Daily, Weekly Jan 01, 2000 The Hortifruti team dedicated to the economic aspects of the fruit and vegetable sectors. This team conducts market studies that identify problems and opportunities, proposes solutions that benefit not only the production of fruits and vegetables, but these chains as a whole, including the consumer.

Centrais de Abastecimento Daily Dec 02, 2019 The CEASA Wholesale Prices report cover wholesale prices for food commodities reported by major wholesale markets across Brazil. The CEASA data covers prices for fruits, vegetables, legumes, seafood, meat and poultry.

Ministry of Production, Labor and Tourism Daily, Weekly Jul 07, 2020 The Ministry of Production and Labor of Argentina was a portfolio of the National Public Administration with competences in productive development, industry, commerce, agriculture, livestock, fishing, labor and employment.

Center for Advanced Studies on Applied Economics Daily, Monthly Jul 01, 1994 The Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA) that conducts research on the dynamics of functioning of agribusiness providing wholesale price indicators for major commodities to help businesses analyze market prices. CEPEA data covers wholesale prices for ethanol, grains, dairy, meat, poultry and cattle.