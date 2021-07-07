Commodity Pricing Network (CPN)

FAQs

What do you do with the data?

The Commodity Pricing Network was designed to bring transparency and efficiency to the entire grain ecosystem. As a price reporter, we collect wholesale data, apply an unbiased approach to normalizing it, and then distribute this data back out to our customers and members so they can operate more efficiently.

What if I'm already monetizing my data?

That's great! We have multiple models available for our members. For those that are interested in a channel partner relationship, we can expose thousands of our institutional users to your pricing at the price point that you require. You can also participate in the aggregated and anoynmous data network that is aimed at increasing transparency.

So there are two models available for contribution?

Yes, and the cool thing is that you can participate in both. For members that wish to have their data, products, and services be attributable to them, we can treat your data and reports as exchange entitlements - which means no one gets your content unless they are explicitly permissioned. For members that wish to contribute anonymously and have their data aggregated with other market participants, we can support that as well. We will be introducing a revenue model for anonymous contribution in the near future, so stay tuned!

What format does the transaction data need to be in?

We're easy! We understand that the tools you use internally are well established, and we want to make membership as simple as possible. We work with each member to determine the most efficient way to collect your data.

Is there a minimum amount of transactions needed to qualify?

No. We value all of our members no matter how often they report. Some members a couple of transactions a month, while others might provide many each day. It's all good.

Can I provide you with historical data?

Of course. We love historical data as it allows us to provide more value back to our clients and members. We offer special discount packages for members that provide deep history of their pricing.

Who can see my data?

Your data is completely anonymous, unless you don't want it to be. We take pride is our security, anonymity, and distribution methods. All data is aggregated and anonymized and then delivered back to our members and clients. If you want to advertise your prices by making your data attributable, we can do that as well.

Do you collect both buyer and seller transactions?

Absolutely. The CPN is made up of both buyers and sellers of agricultural products. Having quality data from both sides of the market is important to provide unbiased pricing.