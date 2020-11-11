The livestream series will highlight different Commodity Pricing Network (CPN) partners and will give attendees an in-depth understanding of the data being contributed. In addition, each session will feature an end-user so viewers can receive a clear picture of how to analyze the data and quickly put it into action through different use cases.
More sessions to be announced soon!
Previous CPN Livestream Series
November 11, 2020
This session will give attendees an in-depth look into the Commodity Pricing Network and the data being provided by PanXchange, the leading benchmark price provider in US Hemp and the defacto benchmark price provider for US Frac Sand (proppant). Julie Lerner, Founder and CEO of PanXchange will deep dive into the data being provided through the network and will give attendees further insights through a Q&A. Julie will also be joined by end-user Andrew Bish who is the Founder and CEO of Hemp Harvest Works. Andrew will discuss how to analyze and interpret PanXchange's data through different use cases.
Panelists
Julie Lerner, Founder and CEO at PanXchange
Andrew Bish, Founder and CEO of Hemp Harvest Works
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