Previous CPN Livestream Series

November 11, 2020

This session will give attendees an in-depth look into the Commodity Pricing Network and the data being provided by PanXchange, the leading benchmark price provider in US Hemp and the defacto benchmark price provider for US Frac Sand (proppant). Julie Lerner, Founder and CEO of PanXchange will deep dive into the data being provided through the network and will give attendees further insights through a Q&A. Julie will also be joined by end-user Andrew Bish who is the Founder and CEO of Hemp Harvest Works. Andrew will discuss how to analyze and interpret PanXchange's data through different use cases.

Panelists Julie Lerner, Founder and CEO at PanXchange

Andrew Bish, Founder and CEO of Hemp Harvest Works

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