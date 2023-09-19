Grain Price and Basis Indexes

Grain Price and Basis Indexes

Best-in-class intraday and historical data delivering precise, transparent price indicators for Corn, Soybeans, and Wheat. Our comprehensive dataset—integrating extensive historical data with real-time streaming updates—empowers trading strategies with accurate, actionable market insights.

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Leading Alternative Data

Our indicator methodology uses a transparent weighting process, incorporating price, capacity, and throughput to deliver objective prices that accurately reflect market dynamics.

Comprehensive Indexing

We calculate continuous and end-of-day price and basis levels for individual Counties up to our benchmark National Index – historical data is available from 2014.

Seamless Integration

Grain Price & Basis Indexes integrate effortlessly into applications, websites, or workflows with flexible delivery options, including APIs, high-performance streaming feeds, and cmdtyView.

Barchart’s Commodity Grain Price Benchmarks

Price Index Symbol Value Day Change % Change Date
US Corn Price Idx ZCPAUS.CM 4.211 +0.032 +0.77% 07/21/26
US Soybean Price Idx ZSPAUS.CM 11.840 -0.051 -0.43% 07/21/26
Iowa Corn Price Idx ZCPAIA.CM 4.221 +0.033 +0.78% 07/21/26
Illinois Corn Price Idx ZCPAIL.CM 4.412 +0.022 +0.51% 07/21/26
Illinois Soybean Price Idx ZSPAIL.CM 12.068 -0.054 -0.45% 07/21/26
Iowa Soybean Price Idx ZSPAIA.CM 11.839 -0.050 -0.42% 07/21/26
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* Prices are delayed and represent only a small portion of our overall coverage. Subscribe to cmdtyView or contact sales for more information on how you can access streaming data, forward curves, and county-level indexes.

Barchart’s Commodity Indexes is the authority for grain bids and price assessments

Our methodology uses a sophisticated - but transparent - weighting process to ensure the commodity prices we generate reflect underlying market economics. By combining price with capacity and throughput, Barchart’s Commodity Indexes is the only source for grain pricing that isn’t just “average.”

Methodology

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In the Barchart Commodities blog More 

Barchart Predicts Corn and Soybean Yield Will Exceed The USDA’s Latest Forecast
Hey there, agriculture aficionados and crop connoisseurs! Buckle up, because we've got some exciting news!  We just released our November 2023 Crop Production and Yield Forecasts for US corn and soybeans.   The most recent report sees end-of-season yield at 183.7 (bu/ac) for Corn, which is 8.8 (bu/ac) above the USDA’s...
2023-11-21  |  Read More
Barchart Expects Corn and Soybean Yields to Exceed USDA's Latest Projections
In the world of agriculture, few things are as crucial as accurate crop forecasts . Today, Barchart has unveiled its October 2023 Crop Production and Yield Forecasts for corn and soybeans in the United States. These forecasts offer valuable insights into what lies ahead for these crops. The most recent...
2023-10-17  |  Read More
Introducing 'Favorites’ in Marketplace Apps!
In today's fast-paced world, efficiency and ease of use are essential for businesses of all sizes. Whether you're a producer, grain merchandiser, or anyone involved in the commodities market, having the right tools at your fingertips can make a world of difference. That's why we're excited to introduce a new...
2023-09-19  |  Read More

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