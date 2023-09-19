Grain Price and Basis Indexes
Best-in-class intraday and historical data delivering precise, transparent price indicators for Corn, Soybeans, and Wheat. Our comprehensive dataset—integrating extensive historical data with real-time streaming updates—empowers trading strategies with accurate, actionable market insights.Explore Data
Leading Alternative Data
Our indicator methodology uses a transparent weighting process, incorporating price, capacity, and throughput to deliver objective prices that accurately reflect market dynamics.
Comprehensive Indexing
We calculate continuous and end-of-day price and basis levels for individual Counties up to our benchmark National Index – historical data is available from 2014.
Seamless Integration
Grain Price & Basis Indexes integrate effortlessly into applications, websites, or workflows with flexible delivery options, including APIs, high-performance streaming feeds, and cmdtyView.
Barchart’s Commodity Grain Price Benchmarks
|Price Index
|Symbol
|Value
|Day Change
|% Change
|Date
|US Corn Price Idx
|ZCPAUS.CM
|4.211
|+0.032
|+0.77%
|07/21/26
|US Soybean Price Idx
|ZSPAUS.CM
|11.840
|-0.051
|-0.43%
|07/21/26
|Iowa Corn Price Idx
|ZCPAIA.CM
|4.221
|+0.033
|+0.78%
|07/21/26
|Illinois Corn Price Idx
|ZCPAIL.CM
|4.412
|+0.022
|+0.51%
|07/21/26
|Illinois Soybean Price Idx
|ZSPAIL.CM
|12.068
|-0.054
|-0.45%
|07/21/26
|Iowa Soybean Price Idx
|ZSPAIA.CM
|11.839
|-0.050
|-0.42%
|07/21/26
Barchart’s Commodity Indexes is the authority for grain bids and price assessments
Our methodology uses a sophisticated - but transparent - weighting process to ensure the commodity prices we generate reflect underlying market economics. By combining price with capacity and throughput, Barchart’s Commodity Indexes is the only source for grain pricing that isn’t just “average.”
MethodologyDownload PDF
FactsheetDownload PDF
SymbologyDownload PDF
FIPS Code LookupDownload CSV
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