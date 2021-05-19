Energy Data & Services

Baker Hughes Baker Hughes Active Rig Count Global Weekly, Monthly The data set provides weekly and monthly census of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the United States, Canada and outside North America.

Barchart Futures Activity Global Daily Daily values of global futures volume and open interest in both nominal and notional terms. Notional values of futures volume and open interest allow for comparisons across exchange venues and investment vehicle. Easily compare the value traded between OTC products, ETFs, and futures.

Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI United States Monthly The BLS produces the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the US which is further categorized by geographic areas and regions. The source produces statistics for the nation, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and about 450 metropolitan areas and divisions.

CEPEA CEPEA Agricultural Prices Brazil Daily, Monthly The Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA) that conducts research on the dynamics of functioning of agribusiness providing wholesale price indicators for major commodities to help businesses analyze market prices. CEPEA data covers wholesale prices for ethanol, grains, dairy, meat, poultry and cattle.

CFTC Commitments of Traders United States Weekly The Commitment of Traders (COT) report, produced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the U.S. futures market. Data is available from the disaggregated report.

Energy Information Administration Natural Gas United States Weekly This report provides users with information about the US natural gas inventories held in underground storage facilities which is updated every week.

Energy Information Administration Petroleum & Other Liquids United States Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Annual The EIA's Petroleum & Other Liquids report provides statistics on crude oil, gasoline, ethanol and other liquid fuels. Information on petroleum prices, crude reserves, production, import and exports, movements and stocks are updated with varying frequencies.

ESMA Commodities Derivatives Weekly Position Reporting System European Union (EU) Weekly The Commodities Derivatives Weekly Position Reporting System provides weekly aggregate positions in commodity derivatives, emission allowances, or their derivatives traded on a trading venue, categorized by the types of persons defined in Article 58(1)(a) of MiFID II.

Eurostat EU Energy European Union (EU) Annual The Eurostat Energy data grouping provides information on production, supply, consumption and availability of energy which is further categorized by the sources.

Statistics Canada Canadian Energy Canada Monthly, Annual Monthly statistics on supply and disposition of natural gas, petroleum products, crude oil and electric power selling price index in the Canada.