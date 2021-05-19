Energy Data & Services

Energy Data & Services

Energy data, prices, and fundamentals all from one trusted source. We make getting commodity data into your workflows easy.

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Energy data and pricing, futures execution, advanced analytics, and Excel tools delivered to the only front-end you will ever need - all through your browser.

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cmdtyView for Excel

Our Excel Add-in is packed with exclusive cash pricing and global fundamental data for Energy markets. Power your research and analysis with better tools.

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Data Services

Contact us about accessing Energy datasets and we’ll work to get better information into your decision workflows through our API services.

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Energy Prices and Data

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Content Source Region Country
Canadian Rack Prices Barchart EOD CA
Commodity3 Commodity3 Realtime US
Commodity3 Bunker Prices Commodity3 Realtime US
Crude Oil Indexes Barchart EOD US
Crude Oil Postings Barchart EOD US
EOX Crude Oil Forward Curve EOX EOD Global
EOX Natural Gas Forward Curve EOX EOD Global
EOX Refined Products Forward Curve EOX EOD Global
Evolution Markets Nuclear Fuel Prices Evolution Markets EOD US
Evolution Markets USA Coal Prices Evolution Markets EOD US
Prima Markets Global Biofuel Prices Prima Markets EOD Global
Prima Markets Low Carbon Fuels and Feedstocks Prima Markets EOD Global
Retail Fuel Indexes Barchart EOD US
Retail Fuel Prices (Location) Barchart EOD US
SCB Ethanol Prices SCB EOD Global
SCB EU Biofuel Prices SCB EOD EU
SCB US Biofuel Prices SCB EOD US
Agency Dataset Area Frequency Description
Baker Hughes Baker Hughes Active Rig Count Global Weekly, Monthly The data set provides weekly and monthly census of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the United States, Canada and outside North America.
Barchart Futures Activity Global Daily Daily values of global futures volume and open interest in both nominal and notional terms. Notional values of futures volume and open interest allow for comparisons across exchange venues and investment vehicle. Easily compare the value traded between OTC products, ETFs, and futures.
Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI United States Monthly The BLS produces the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the US which is further categorized by geographic areas and regions. The source produces statistics for the nation, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and about 450 metropolitan areas and divisions.
CEPEA CEPEA Agricultural Prices Brazil Daily, Monthly The Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA) that conducts research on the dynamics of functioning of agribusiness providing wholesale price indicators for major commodities to help businesses analyze market prices. CEPEA data covers wholesale prices for ethanol, grains, dairy, meat, poultry and cattle.
CFTC Commitments of Traders United States Weekly The Commitment of Traders (COT) report, produced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the U.S. futures market. Data is available from the disaggregated report.
Energy Information Administration Natural Gas United States Weekly This report provides users with information about the US natural gas inventories held in underground storage facilities which is updated every week.
Energy Information Administration Petroleum & Other Liquids United States Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Annual The EIA's Petroleum & Other Liquids report provides statistics on crude oil, gasoline, ethanol and other liquid fuels. Information on petroleum prices, crude reserves, production, import and exports, movements and stocks are updated with varying frequencies.
ESMA Commodities Derivatives Weekly Position Reporting System European Union (EU) Weekly The Commodities Derivatives Weekly Position Reporting System provides weekly aggregate positions in commodity derivatives, emission allowances, or their derivatives traded on a trading venue, categorized by the types of persons defined in Article 58(1)(a) of MiFID II.
Eurostat EU Energy European Union (EU) Annual The Eurostat Energy data grouping provides information on production, supply, consumption and availability of energy which is further categorized by the sources.
Statistics Canada Canadian Energy Canada Monthly, Annual Monthly statistics on supply and disposition of natural gas, petroleum products, crude oil and electric power selling price index in the Canada.
USDA AMS Ethanol Report United States Daily, Weekly The USDA AMS releases daily and weekly wholesale prices for Distillers Dried, Modified Wet, and Wet grains covering major states and regions across the USA.
Content Frequency Depth Options EOD History Tick History Region Country
CME Group - CBOT Realtime L2 Available 1978-03-03 2008-05-04 Americas US
CME Group - CME Realtime L2 Available 1978-03-23 2008-05-05 Americas US
CME Group - NYMEX Realtime L2 Available 1978-05-15 2008-05-05 Americas US
Dalian Commodity Exchange Delayed Last Available 2004-01-02 - APAC China
ICE Endex Realtime L2 Available 2010-08-16 2021-06-04 EMEA Netherlands
ICE Europe - Commodities Realtime L2 Available 1989-07-24 2008-05-05 EMEA United Kingdom
Shanghai - INE EOD Last - 2013-09-18 - APAC China
Shanghai Futures Exchange EOD Last Available 2002-05-08 - APAC China
Tokyo Commodities Exchange (TOCOM) EOD Last - 1992-01-06 - APAC Japan
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange EOD Last Available 2005-05-09 - APAC China

Free Commodity Reports

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US Retail Fuel Price Report

US Retail Fuel Price Report

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SCB Group Price Report

SCB Group Price Report

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Evolution Markets Price Report

Evolution Markets Price Report

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In the Barchart Commodities blog More 

Access Black Sea Grain Pricing and Research in cmdtyView!
We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with SovEcon, a leading research firm focused on assessing stocks, consumption, crops and exports forecasting, and key price drivers of the Black Sea agricultural markets.  Through this partnership, SovEcon will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN) , making their Black Sea grain prices...
2021-09-16  |  Read More
Access Global Agriculture and Biofuel Pricing in cmdtyView
We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with Fastmarkets, a leader in price discovery for animal fats, vegetable oils, and biodiesel.  Through this partnership, FastMarkets will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN) , making their benchmark prices available to users through cmdtyView Pro , our leading trading and analytics platform. ...
2021-08-25  |  Read More
Access Global Biofuels Data in cmdtyView
We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with PRIMA Markets! PRIMA is a leading research company for the low carbon fuels market, specializing in renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and feedstocks. By joining the CPN, they will make their biofuel prices available to users through cmdtyView Pro, cmdtyView Excel...
2021-05-19  |  Read More
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ZE Power

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