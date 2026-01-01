How Oilytics Powers Its Platform with Relevant, Accurate Exchange Information and Fundamental Data

Meet Oilytics

Oilytics aims to provide a web platform curating all data related to oil markets. This data ranges from prices to fundamental data. They operate a simple and easy-to-use web interface that lets users’ chart and retrieve the most up-to-date data in seconds. Oilytics aims to be a cost-effective platform and wants to close the information gap within the industry - especially as we enter the early stages of a data-driven approach to oil markets. As the world moves increasingly towards data transparency, Oilytics’ database and web platform will continue to grow larger and larger.

The Problem

In order to automate, curate, and visualize data for its users, including oil trading houses, refineries, and hedge funds, Oilytics needed to find a data provider that could power its web analytics platform with relevant, accurate exchange information and fundamental data, specifically their charts so users can view and analyze charts with various prices, curves, and more helpful figures.

The Solution

Oilytics found that Barchart would be able to provide them with the perfect data solution. With Barchart’s flexible APIs, Oilytics is able to power its platform, tools, and charts with robust market data that provides users with crucial insights into the oil markets.

“Barchart was exactly what we were looking for in a provider - solid, reliable data and customer service that was really willing to find the best solution for us,” said Keshav Lohiya, CEO and Founder of Oilytics.

“The data from Barchart was easy to implement and provides our users with the ability to view the oil markets at a larger scope in order to gain key insights. We look forward to adding even more data from Barchart in the future,” added Lohiya.

“At Barchart, we are committed to really understanding the needs of each individual client so that we can work to find the most fitting, best-priced solution for them,” said Mark Wator, Head of Sales at Barchart. “We’re very flexible and all of our solutions can be tailored to each clients’ needs,” added Wator.

Now armed with the powerful data they needed to support their mission - to allow users to analyze the oil markets incredibly fast - Oilytics can keep pushing towards making the oil markets more and more transparent while growing their platform larger and larger.

For more information on Oilytics, please visit www.oilytics.co.