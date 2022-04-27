Food and Beverage Data & Services

AIMIS Canada: Outlook for Principal Field Crops Canada Monthly The Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Outlook for Principal Field Crops report provides timely market information, supply and disposition analysis on the situation and outlook for Canadian principal field crops, including grains, oilseeds, pulses and special crops.

Barchart Futures Activity Global Daily Daily values of global futures volume and open interest in both nominal and notional terms. Notional values of futures volume and open interest allow for comparisons across exchange venues and investment vehicle. Easily compare the value traded between OTC products, ETFs, and futures.

Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI United States Monthly The BLS produces the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the US which is further categorized by geographic areas and regions. The source produces statistics for the nation, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and about 450 metropolitan areas and divisions.

CEASA CEASA Wholesale Prices Brazil Daily The CEASA Wholesale Prices report cover wholesale prices for food commodities reported by major wholesale markets across Brazil. The report covers prices for fruits, vegetables, legumes, seafood, meat and poultry.

CEPEA CEPEA Agricultural Prices Brazil Daily, Monthly The Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA) that conducts research on the dynamics of functioning of agribusiness providing wholesale price indicators for major commodities to help businesses analyze market prices. CEPEA data covers wholesale prices for ethanol, grains, dairy, meat, poultry and cattle.

CEPEA HFBRASIL Wholesale Prices Brazil Daily, Weekly The Hortifruti team dedicated to the economic aspects of the fruit and vegetable sectors. This team conducts market studies that identify problems and opportunities, proposes solutions that benefit not only the production of fruits and vegetables, but these chains as a whole, including the consumer.

CFTC Commitments of Traders United States Weekly The Commitment of Traders (COT) report, produced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the U.S. futures market. Data is available from the disaggregated report.

CONAB Harvest Historical Series Brazil Annual In order to provide data and strategic information and to comply with the Agricultural Policy, Conab (National Supply Company) is responsible for surveying and evaluating the Brazilian crops of grains, fibers, coffee and sugar cane.

EEX EEX Ag Indices European Union (EU) Weekly, Monthly The EEX Agricultural Indices are weekly benchmarks published by the European Energy Exchange (EEX), reflecting physical market prices for key dairy and potato products across Europe. These indices serve as the settlement reference for corresponding EEX futures contracts, covering major European dairy categories.

ERS US Wheat Outlook United States Annual The ERS produces statistics on wheat - including the five classes of wheat: HRW, HRS, SRW, White and Durum. The data covers the yield, harvested/planted area and production for the different classes of wheat at the national level.

Eurostat EU Crops European Union (EU) Annual The Eurostat Crop data grouping provides important statistics on agricultural area by categories, production of grains, vegetables, fruits, pulses, cereals and other crops.

Eurostat EU Other European Union (EU) Annual This group of data series from Eurostat provides information on agricultural holding categorized by country and crops, inventory of livestocks by country, agricultural area distribution and statistics on farm labor by country.

Eurostat EU Proteins European Union (EU) Annual The Eurostat Proteins data grouping provides important statistics on fisheries, fishing vessels, livestocks, meat and dairy production and prices for the European countries.

IBGE National Indicators Brazil Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly IBGE Indicators provide monthly, quarterly, and yearly data for economic, social, and agricultural indicators in Brazil.

ICE ICE Certified Stocks United States Daily ICE Exchange Certified Stocks reports for coffee and cocoa.

ICE ICE Commodity Report European Union (EU) Daily ICE Exchange London Cocoa stock figures.

MAGYP Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing Data Argentina Annual MAGYP plans and executes public policies related to the agricultural, livestock, dairy and fishing sectors, seeking the proper balance between productivity, sustainability and territorial distribution. It also provides the series of agricultural statistics, by crop, season, province and party / department of the Argentine Republic.

MCDBA Wholesale Prices Argentina Daily, Monthly The Central Market of Buenos Aires is the fruit and vegetable trading center that supplies the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires. List of prices of fruits and vegetables that arise from the survey carried out in the Central Market of Buenos Aires by the Department of Statistics and Prices, and by the Social Commitment of Supply.

MPOB Malaysia Palm Oil Prices Malaysia Daily The Malaysian Palm Oil Board releases daily wholesale prices for Crude Palm Oil to help palm oil industry to plan their trading and business decisions faster and more accurately.

MPTT Corrientes Market Prices Argentina Daily, Weekly The Ministry of Production and Labor of Argentina was a portfolio of the National Public Administration with competences in productive development, industry, commerce, agriculture, livestock, fishing, labor and employment.

SAGIS South African Grain and Oilseeds South Africa Monthly The SAGIS Grain and Oilseeds Monthly Data is a monthly report providing estimates of supply and demand for major grains and oilseeds. This dataset provides information on the production, consumption, imports, exports and inventory of grains and oilseeds in the South Africa.

Statistics Canada Canadian Crops Canada Monthly, Annual The StatCan Crops data grouping provides information on production, prices, export and supply of grains, crops and cannabis updated on a monthly basis.

Statistics Canada Canadian Proteins Canada Monthly, Quarterly, Annual The StatCan Proteins data grouping provides information on production, disposition and prices of dairy, meat, poultry and aquaculture in Canada.

UNICA South-Central Harvest Update Brazil Bi-weekly, Annual UNICA provides detailed harvest and production data for sugar and ethanol in Brazil's South-Central region. Includes Bi-weekly harvest reports and annual data.

USDA AMS Dairy Reports United States Weekly, Monthly The USDA collects and releases sales information for products used in Federal Milk Marketing Order milk pricing formulas. These reports provide weekly sale prices for Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Dry Whey, and Nonfat Dry Milk. Also, the calculated monthly prices for class II, III, and IV dairy products.

USDA AMS Livestock United States Daily The USDA AMS releases daily beef and pork cutout selling prices and quantities of all wholesale pork and beef sold by packers and cattle slaughtering firms. The cutout prices and quantities are further broken into primal and subprimal cuts.

USDA AMS Poultry United States Daily, Weekly The USDA AMS releases wholesale prices for different poultry commodities including chicken, eggs and turkey. The prices for commodites are broken down to various cuts and conditions for different regions across the USA.

USDA AMS Speciality Crops North America Daily The USDA AMS releases daily wholesale prices for speciality crops which include fruits, vegetables, Herbs and Nuts commodities covering major city terminals in USA, Canada and Mexico. The prices for speciality crops commodities are further differentiated by the commodities` growing origin, variety, size, package and grade.

USDA Grain Transportation Report United States Weekly, Quarterly The weekly Grain Transportation Report covers developments affecting the transport of grain, both in the domestic and international marketplace. This weekly publication reports on the latest volume and price data for barges, railroads, trucks, and ocean vessels involved in the transport of grain.

USDA NASS Fruits and Tree Nuts United States Weekly, Monthly, Annual The NASS Fruits and Tree Nuts reports provide estimates of crop acreage, condition, yield, production, price, value of production, and disposition of the crops produced across the United States. The datasets provide values for the major production states and US totals for each respective commodity.

USDA NASS Proteins United States Monthly, Quarterly, Annual The USDA NASS produces statistics on production of meat, nuts, dairy, commercial meat and livestock slaughter. Stock information on frozen red meat, nuts, dairy products and poultry in cold storage is also available.

USDA NASS Vegetables United States Weekly, Monthly, Annual The NASS Vegetable datasets provide acreage planted and harvested, yield production, disposition, utilization, price, and value for vegetable commodities produced in the United States. Data for each commodity is presented on a national basis and on a state basis for major production/processing states.

USDA U.S. Export Sales United States Weekly The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), is the U.S. federal executive department responsible for developing and executing federal laws related to farming, forestry, and food. The report provides information on outstanding export sales and exports by country, region and marketing year for grains produced in the US.