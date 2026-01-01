cmdtyView®
All of the data Food and Beverage
Professionals need in one place
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cmdtyview

The new standard for Food & Beverage analytics

The Data You Need

The Data You Need

Access all of our data including global exchange data, physical commodity prices, and global commodity fundamentals all in one place. New content is always being added and is available to you across desktop, mobile, and in Excel.

Make Better Decisions

Make Better Decisions

Procurement is more important than ever, and your firm understands how valuable making the right buying decisions are to the bottom line. Outperform your competitors with better data and tools!

Connect Your World

Connect Your World

Disparate data, information silos, and legacy processes all contribute to inefficiencies. Our suite of solutions all communicate seamlessly and are built for collaboration. Work smarter, not harder today.

cmdtyView Ingredient Data

Food and Ingredient Data

Get access to our global coverage of grains, fruits, vegetables, and other food ingredients in real-time with exclusive pricing, estimates, and forecasts on the data sets that matter to your business.

  • Global Exchange Data
    With our global coverage of grains, fruits and vegetables prices, protein prices, packaging prices and other food ingredient prices you will have easy access to exclusive real-time pricing, estimates, and forecasts on the data sets that matter to your business.
  • Fundamental Data
    Access supply and demand information, imports and exports, and pricing from government reporting bureaus available globally through cmdtyStats, the number one source for global commodity fundamentals data.
  • Benchmark Prices
    Our domestic and international benchmarks provide an objective and localized measure of price. Get smart, transparent, and accurate benchmark price assessments for any product, from any location, to power any decision.

Access data from the leading contributors in Food and Ingredient Data in cmdtyView

Meat & Seafood Prices
Meat & Seafood Prices
Ingredient Prices
Ingredient Prices
Fruits & Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables
Packaging
Packaging
We Help You Excel

We Help You Excel

Take the data you already pay for and power your complex models directly in Excel – all as part of your cmdtyView Pro license. Build highly scalable models using our global data warehouse and keep your internal and external stakeholders informed.

Analysts
Analysts
Buyers
Buyers
Data Scientists
Data Scientists

Visually Analyze Commodity Data

Bring deep sets of data to life with our powerful geospatial mapping technology

cmdtyView Visually Analyze Commodity Data

The only front-end you’ll ever need is right here

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