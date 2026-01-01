How Rigzone Keeps Their Audience Informed With Oil Price Charts and Data

Meet Rigzone

Rigzone is the leading online resource for news, jobs and events for the oil and gas industry. Rigzone connects industry professionals to the news they are looking for, the career opportunities they want, and the actionable insights and data needed to tackle any industry and career challenges that may come their way, while also allowing recruiters to discover the industry’s top talent. With a database of over 1.9 million profiles and a highly targeted audience made up of over 4.3 million members, they operate in all major Oil and Gas markets across the globe, with offices in Houston, Aberdeen, London, Dubai and Malaysia.

The Problem

In order to keep their audience informed throughout the day, Rigzone was in search of a commodities data provider that could supply them with the energy data they needed to implement an oil price chart on their website containing prices for Brent Crude, WTI Crude, and Natural Gas.

The Solution

Rigzone came across Barchart and discovered that they could provide them with the energy data they needed in order to ensure their audience is as informed as possible on the market throughout the day. Barchart helped Rigzone create a custom oil price widget through Barchart OnDemand’s getQuote API so they can display delayed prices on their website for all of the energies they were looking for.

“Barchart’s oil price data was just what we were looking for to make sure our readers are up-to-speed with the current state of the market,” said Ashleigh Pirie, Head of Marketing and Product. “Not only did Barchart work to ensure we had the best solution possible, they went the extra mile to make sure the solution was affordable and fit our needs exactly,” added Pirie.

“It is our priority at Barchart to provide our clients with a solution that not only works technically, but one that fits each of their specific needs,” said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. “While working with Rigzone, it was our pleasure to explore all available options in order to find the best, most affordable solution for them,” added Haraburda.

With a dynamic, hosted commodities solution packed with reliable energy data, Rigzone can now provide their audience of over 4.3 million members with guarantee that they will stay in-the-know when it comes to oil prices.

To learn more about Rigzone, please visit www.rigzone.com.