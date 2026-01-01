Full Circle Commodities (FCC)

Commodity Pricing Network (CPN)

Full Circle Commodities (FCC) offers actionable data and insights for Indian commodity markets. Access Full Circle Commodities’ data through cmdtyView or our APIs.

Documentation

Pulses Price Data

Access accurate pulses price data sets from Full Circle Commodities for variety of pulses at multiple locations in India to find unique insights.

Price Discovery

Uncover prices for different pulse varieties in both the domestic and import markets. Stay on top of the pulse market with spot and forward prices.

Enterprise Solutions

Contact us about accessing Full Circle Commodities datasets and we'll work to get better information into your decision workflows through our API services.

Available Data

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Content Source Category Frequency Region Country
FCC Daily Pulses Prices FCC Commodities EOD APAC India

How can I access the data?

cmdtyView Pro
cmdtyView for Excel
Enterprise Solutions

Become a Contributor

Revenue Opportunities – Once part of the CPN, member data can be provisioned and licensed to Barchart’s user base, unlocking additional revenue opportunities for your firm. We handle the enablements, reporting, billing and sales.

Discounted Pricing – Members of CPN get discounted pricing on cmdtyView Pro - the world's leading platform for commodity analytics. With access to global commodities data, purpose-built tools, and a streaming Excel Add-in you'll be making better decisions in no time. API services are also available at a discounted rate to our members.

Exclusive Events - Free tickets to cmdtyExchange are made available to our members. Members should also be on the lookout for exclusive events with Barchart executives.

Data Advisory Services - Data is what we do, and we want to help our partners benefit from our expertise. Find ways to better manage your internal data, and deliver it throughout your organization - or even outside it.

Data Distribution Services – Since we're already consuming your data contributions, let us provide you with member-level pricing on our data distribution services. We can wrap a fully branded API or Excel Add-in around your content - making cloud-based delivery to your supply chain partners easier than you ever thought.

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Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network

Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.

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Free Commodity Reports

Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.

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