Global Agriculture & Biofuels Data - Fastmarkets
Fastmarkets provides leading price discovery for the global agriculture market including bulk grains and oilseeds, vegetable oils and meals, animal fats and proteins, hemp, hides and biofuels markets.Documentation
Global Ag Data
Get access to more than 1,000 proprietary prices in the agriculture market, underpinned by Fastmarkets’ global price reporting agency infrastructure.
Price Clarity
Unlock Fastmarkets’ extensive database of global agriculture and biofuels, backed by transparent methodologies, via API or cmdtyView.
Enterprise Solutions
Contact us about accessing Fastmarkets’ datasets and we'll work to get better information into your decision workflows through our API services.
Available Data
|Content
|Source
|Category
|Frequency
|Region
|Country
|Fastmarkets Biodiesel Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Animal Fats and Oils - International Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Animal Fats and Oils Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Grain & Feed Ingredients Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Hemp Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Hide and Leather Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Hide and Leather - International Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Organic / Non-GMO Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Animal Proteins Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Sausage Casings Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|Fastmarkets Vegetable Oils Prices
|Fastmarkets
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
How can I access the data?
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Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network
Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.
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Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.